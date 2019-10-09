It won’t be a classic nor’easter or a tropical storm, but the atmosphere is primed to erase sand from New Jersey’s beaches with a siege of prolonged winds and pounding waves that is expected to lap well into Saturday, forecasters say.
The National Weather Service has posted a coastal flood advisory in effect from 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, but flooding could become more serious later in the week, it said.
“At the Jersey Shore, it’s going to be pretty nasty,” said Dave Dombek, a meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc.
While rain won’t be prodigious — on the order of a half-inch to an inch — gusts up to 45 mph are possible at the Shore during the next few days, and perhaps 30 to 35 mph as far west as the Delaware River.
But the big factor in generating the flood threat will be duration. “Minor flooding” is likely Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, and “moderate flooding” Thursday evening and Friday morning.
Those potent winds will be from the northeast — or onshore — until midafternoon Wednesday, the weather service says, and then pivot more northerly.
That subtle change in direction won’t necessarily be a change for the better, however, said Alex Staarman, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s office in Mount Holly.
To have significant erosion, “you don’t need an onshore wind,” he said. In this case, the persistence of the strong and frequently gusty winds will be a factor.
Ocean waves can be voracious beach-eaters, and “the wave heights are going to continue to increase with time,” Staarman said. The forecasts are calling for the spell of high winds to continue well into Saturday night.
They would be the result of an amalgamation of forces, including a storm building off the mid-Atlantic coast and a high-pressure system in southeastern Canada, the meteorologist said.
Ordinarily, the heavier air of high pressure suppresses clouds and rain; however, the region is going to get caught in an air sandwich between the high and low pressures off the coast. It is the pressure difference that generates winds.
Compounding the forecasts is the fact that a second disturbance off the Carolina coast could grow into a tropical depression and merge with the one to the north.
In addition, the waxing moon, which will be full on Sunday, could add an astronomical kick to any flooding, Staarman said.
For all that, by the weekend, it is unlikely that the region will have experienced much of a dent in its rain deficit.
Only about 1.25 inches of rain has fallen officially in Philadelphia since Sept. 1.
But even if the rain doesn’t come in torrents, with those winds, the leaves almost certainly will.