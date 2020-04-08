Cherry, dogwood, and other blossoms have popped spectacularly the last few weeks, and evidently vast legions of them are about to fill the air with natural confetti.
Winds could gust past 40 mph Thursday and Friday, and government forecasters warn that they could go even higher if severe storms develop Thursday.
The winds are due to pick up midmorning Thursday as a front crashes through, and they could be a harbinger of a frisky period for the region’s weather, forecasters said.
“We certainly have got ourselves into quite an active pattern,” said Sarah Johnson, a lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly, where the forecasters are occupying well-separated work stations.
No, the weather service does not issue warnings for mini blossom blizzards, but Johnson said it might issue plain, old wind advisories. “It’s something we’re watching," she said.
The Storm Prediction Center has the region in the “marginal risk” category for severe weather; the wind criterion for “severe” is near 60 mph.
The winds should back off for a while Thursday night, as they are wont to do after sunset, “but not as much as we typically see,” Johnson said. They will pick up again and continue into Friday afternoon.
The weather service has issued a coastal flood advisory for the Shore in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Thursday for minor flooding, but that is related to the tug of the so-called Pink Moon. The moon, which just made its closest approach to Earth of the year, still will be at 98% fullness Wednesday night.
Daytime highs Friday and Saturday won’t get past the low and mid-50s; normal highs are well into the 60s. Easter Sunday is looking sunny, with highs in the mid-60s.
But it appears the weather will deteriorate next week, with more showers and cooler temperatures.
The government’s Climate Prediction Center two-week outlook has odds favoring below-normal temperatures for about 70 percent of the contiguous United States with chilly, upper-air low pressure in control.
Much of the nation could be locked in a winter-like pattern — which was noticeably missing all winter — but it still isn’t going to snow.