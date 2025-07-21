Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve says Philly is finally ready for a WNBA team — and is excited for its impact on girls basketball

INDIANAPOLIS — Minnesota Lynx coach and president of business operations Cheryl Reeve, who coached her fifth All-Star Game on Saturday, has become synonymous with the franchise after 15 seasons.

But before Reeve ever got to Minneapolis, she grew up in Sewell, N.J., and started her coaching career at her alma mater, La Salle. Reeve’s latest contract extension expires in 2027, and she’s set deep roots within the Lynx organization, which made the WNBA Finals in 2024.

Could the idea of returning to her hometown franchise, set to debut in 2030, lure her away? Probably not, but Reeve is still excited about the league coming to Philadelphia.

“It was obviously really meaningful to my career and my growth as a young person, playing basketball and playing at La Salle University,” Reeve said. “Then going on from there, when the ABL was there, I remember, maybe Philly wasn’t ready for it at the time. I think more and more cities are ready for women’s sports in general, and I’m just excited.

“Philly is such a great sports city, the passion they have, and they’re putting their weight behind the team.”

The new franchise will mark Philadelphia’s second attempt at a professional women’s team, following the Philadelphia Rage of the American Basketball League, which folded along with the league in 1998, the ABL’s second season. Now, amid explosive growth, the WNBA is taking its first shot at Philadelphia.

Philadelphia is more ready for a women’s basketball team than it ever has been, but the girls’ basketball infrastructure still lags behind some of its peer cities. Local coaches and organizations are hoping that the new franchise helps to develop younger talent in the area, through programs like the Jr. WNBA, which supports youth girls’ basketball leagues.

Talent like Dawn Staley, Kahleah Copper, and All-Star Skills Challenge winner Natasha Cloud have long represented Philly on the biggest stages. But local legend Yolanda Laney, whose daughter Betnijah Laney-Hamilton plays for the Liberty, said that having a team nearby for girls to watch in person will make a big difference at the youth level.

Reeve has already seen those efforts pay off in Minnesota with the Lynx and is confident that the same growth can happen in Philadelphia.

“Young girls now can come to the games and dream to be in the WNBA,” Reeve said. “When you actually can come to the games, vs. maybe finding a way to consume it not in-person, the impact I see at Minnesota, the impact of having the team in your local area, is going to be directly related to the growth of girls playing younger. The talent develops younger in the area.

“As a whole, it’s already a good area, but we’re going to see a big jump in its growth.”