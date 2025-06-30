Philly fans say a WNBA team is ‘very long overdue’

For Terri Boyer, who has more than a passing acquaintance with the local basketball scene, the news was as sudden as a game-winning three-pointer — and at least as exciting. It also had far more significance.

As it was for most everyone else, Boyer, founder of the Anne Welsh McNulty Institute for Women’s Leadership at basketball powerhouse Villanova University, the announcement that Philadelphia would be getting a WNBA franchise was as unexpected as it was welcomed.

“There’s been such as a change in the way we engage with women and girls in sports,” she said. “You’re just seeing this explosion of interest.”

Should the still-unnamed Philly team win a title, don’t expect a Super Bowl-scale parade on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, she said — at least not yet.

But Boyle, who has 11- and 14-year-old daughters, said the team would be a source of encouragement for female athletes all over the region. They now would have a “pathway” to a professional career.

Elizabeth Bedford, of Society Hill, is hoping that one day her 7-year-old daughter might play in in the WNBA. This may take awhile, but the Philadelphia team might not take the court until 2031.

“I am so excited,” Bedford said. “I think it’s very long overdue. I’m ready for it, and we would totally come out and support them.”

Emma Mooney and Austin Chang, from Old City, also announced that they were officially pumped.

“It’s really great that the city is getting it,” said Chang.

Mooney added, “It’s definitely a positive thing for the city.” Women’s basketball, she added has been “getting more popular.”

Villanova certainly has played a role in that movement, partly through the electric performances of Maddie Siegrest, now pursuing a WNBA career, Boyle noted. But it was the uber-talented Caitlin Clark who “blew it out of the water,” she said.

Philadelphia should be an ideal venue for a franchise, she said. The region has a rich women’s hoops heritage, from former Temple standout and current South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley to Hall of Fame LA Sparks center Lisa Leslie.

University of Connecticut women’s basketball head coach Geno Auriemma, the all-time NCAA wins leader in the sport, grew up in Norristown.

“I’m confident Philadelphia and Pennsylvania will be the perfect home,” said ferocious basketball fan Josh Shapiro, who is also the state’s governor.

Shapiro, a 76ers’ partisan, was captain and point guard of Akiba Hebrew Academy’s 1991 team that won the tri-county championship his senior year of high school. His teammates nicknamed him “the general.”

Alex Carr, a golf professional who just moved to Philadelphia from South Dakota, said he couldn’t wait for the team to become a reality.

“It’s exciting,” Carr said. “I feel like women’s sports are awesome, I work in sports so I like to have more women in every aspect of it.”

For Mark Spencer of South Philadelphia, a WNBA franchise in Philly would go a long way toward generating respect for women in athletics.

“This would be an opportunity for everybody to enjoy and be acknowledged,” Spencer said.

Elsie Soder, who lives in the Washington Square area, said the announcement represented “a fantastic development.”

Soder added, “I think that bringing women’s sports to the area and having them be taken seriously is something that all the fans of Philadelphia can get behind. It’s a very positive thing.”

Said Villanova’s Boyle, “This isn’t just for girls, but for boys to see women doing amazing thing with their physical prowess.

“Everybody sees that no matter who you are, if you have the talent, you have the opportunity.“

Who knows she said, if the Philly team should win it all some day, that mega-scale Parkway just might become a reality.

Staff writer Jadon George contributed to this article.