Kylie Kelce reacts to the WNBA coming to Philly: ‘If you need additional female investors, maybe call me’

Just two weeks ago, Kylie Kelce spoke with Dawn Staley about the possibility of a WNBA franchise in Philadelphia on her podcast, Not Gonna Lie.

On Monday, the team was announced.

“I genuinely did not know about this,” Kelce said in her episode released Thursday. “I’m not gonna lie to you guys. I didn’t know about it.”

She did joke that she believes she and Staley manifested the announcement. On June 19, Staley, the North Philly hoops legend and three-time national title-winning women’s basketball coach at South Carolina, was a guest on the podcast and reiterated that she’d want ownership in a Philly team, rather than coaching it.

But on Monday, when WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert and Sixers managing partner Josh Harris revealed that a Philly franchise will hit the court in 2030, Staley was not in the room.

“I feel like I need to reconnect with Dawn Staley,” Kelce said. “I’m just gonna throw that out there.”

The team’s ownership

She went on to discuss Harris and his ownership stake in the team. Along with his stake in the Sixers, Harris also owns the Washington Commanders and New Jersey Devils, who are division rivals of the Eagles (for whom her husband, Jason Kelce, starred for 13 seasons) and Flyers, respectively.

“I’m just saying it would be really cool if it was female-owned,” she said. “But if you need additional female investors, maybe call me.

“I think we should recognize the fact that if someone else has bought into another city that is, I don’t know, maybe one of our rivals, that maybe they shouldn’t have to be so deeply ingrained in our sports culture.”

Team names

Kelce dismissed many of the team names that fans have been suggesting online.

“I think it’s important to recognize that we do not need to lean into a female version of a name,” she said. “We can just lean into bada— and let it be.”

A name she does support? The Broads.

Kelce explained that the last time a team used the name Broad, it was the Broad Street Bullies, the nickname for the Flyers teams of the 1970s.

“They were bad a—,” she said. “They were busting out fights left and right. They were handling business on the ice. So to me, being from here, Broad sounds like powerful. I like it.”

Dainty, feminine names like the Belles and Seventy Sisters are poor choices, according to Kelce, a Narberth native and Lower Merion and Cabrini University grad. She wouldn’t mind the Rage making a return, however.

» READ MORE: Former Rage players are celebrating a full-circle moment

Overall excitement

Kelce often jokes about her and her husbands’ heights (Jason is listed as 6-foot-3; Kylie is listed on the Cabrini field hockey site as 5-11) and used this opportunity to jokingly remind listeners that her four daughters could be tall and athletic.

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to not only go and watch WNBA games right here in Philadelphia,” she said, “but also to bring my girlies because they are due to be giants.

“Maybe at least one of them will be into basketball.”