The Inquirer has rolled out several design changes this week to its digital and print editions. To help readers navigate those changes, we’ve compiled this brief Q&A.

Q. What changes did you make?

Design changes to The Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News — as well as their e-Editions — include a recut font, called Philadelphia Inquirer Clarendon, that is based on a Clarendon slab font seen in The Inquirer from the 1860s to the 1920s. We’ve also refreshed The Inquirer nameplate on the top of the front page, on Inquirer.com, and in our official logo so the “d” in Philadelphia is once again tipped to the left — The Inquirer’s style for more than 100 years until 2019. In addition, bolder colors and other stunning visual elements permeate the new design.

We’ve streamlined our Monday-Saturday newspapers into three sections with all of the same award-winning content — news, sports, features, opinion, politics, entertainment, investigations, and much more. Comics and puzzles have moved to the Sports section. And readers will find a new daily feature on Page A2 pointing them to additional content available on Inquirer.com.

Many of these design elements have already been incorporated into our digital products, with custom fonts and other touches to provide a more engaging experience on Inquirer.com, as well as in our newsletters and on our mobile app (available for Apple and Android devices).

Q: Why did you make those changes?

The design changes, which are the result of a months-long collaboration between Inquirer staff and renowned design firm Pentagram, give the paper a more modern and contemporary look, with distinct nods to The Inquirer’s dynamic, 193-year history. The goal was to create a better, more engaging reading experience across all of our multi-platform products.

Q: What happened to the horoscopes and TV listings?

Daily horoscopes, including Georgia Nicols’ Love and the Stars column, have been removed from The Inquirer but remain in the Daily News. TV listings will be removed from both papers (The Inquirer will continue to print TV listings through Sept. 25). Horoscopes continue to be posted at Inquirer.com/entertainment/horoscopes, and free TV listings are available at tvguide.com.

Q: Why were they removed?

Reader surveys showed that these were consistently the least-engaging features in the paper. With a finite amount of print space and knowing they remain available online, we decided to replace them with additional staff content and other features that readers say matter most to them.

Q: What about sports box scores and lottery results?

Box scores for Phillies games that finish before our print deadlines appear in the next-day’s newspaper. For games that finish after the print deadline, box scores appear in the e-Editions. Lottery results for Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware continue to appear daily in The Inquirer and Daily News.

Q: I have more questions that aren’t answered here. What can I do?

Please contact Customer Service at 215-222-2765, or see our Contact Us page for more options.