Starting today, readers of The Inquirer’s print and e-Editions will see bolder fonts and visual elements that emphasize rich photography, illustrations, and graphics to better complement our daily journalism.

The design changes, which are the result of a months-long collaboration between Inquirer staff and renowned design firm Pentagram, give the paper a more modern and contemporary look, with distinct nods to The Inquirer’s dynamic, 193-year history.

Those include a recut font, called Philadelphia Inquirer Clarendon, that is based on a Clarendon slab font seen in The Inquirer from the 1860s to the 1920s. We’ve also refreshed The Inquirer nameplate on the top of the front page, on Inquirer.com, and in our official logo so the “d” in Philadelphia is once again tipped to the left — The Inquirer’s style for more than 100 years until 2019.

We’ve carried many of these design elements into our digital products, with custom fonts and stunning visuals to provide a more engaging experience on Inquirer.com, as well as in our newsletters and on our mobile app (available for Apple and Android devices).

From the first edition of The Pennsylvania Inquirer on June 1, 1829, to The Philadelphia Inquirer you see today, our mission of providing essential local journalism has remained unchanged. Packaging and presenting that journalism in a way that brings excitement, value, insight, and accessibility to our digital and print readers is a goal we will always seek to meet and exceed — as we hope we’ve done with the design changes you see on Inquirer.com and in our print editions.

Please reach out to our Customer Service Team with any questions or feedback, or contact me directly at gescobar@inquirer.com. And please consider filling out this brief survey with your thoughts on the design changes. Thank you for reading The Inquirer.

Gabriel Escobar is editor and senior vice president of The Philadelphia Inquirer.