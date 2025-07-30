Quinta Brunson says ‘Abbott Elementary’ will film a ‘live event’ in Philly that will make sports fans happy

There’s nothing more Philly than Philly sports fans, and Quinta Brunson may have a surprise for them in season 5 of Abbott Elementary.

Last week, the creator and star of the hit sitcom took the stage at San Diego Comic-Con to preview the upcoming season of her Emmy-nominated show.

Advertisement

When asked about potential guest stars and Philly sports references, Brunson teased the filming of a live event in Philly.

In an Instagram video posted to the Abbott Elementary account, Brunson was tight-lipped on which live event would be incorporated into the show. But she insisted sports fans will be satisfied with the season 5 reveal.

“You can do with that information what you will because I can’t give you more information,” the West Philly native said. “I do think that Philly sports fans will be very happy … and sports fans in general.”

Sports star cameos aren’t new to the Philly-set series. Along with Gritty, current and former Eagles stars Jalen Hurts, Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce, and Brandon Graham have appeared in the comedy.

The show, primarily shot in Los Angeles, also stopped in Philly to film scenes at the Please Touch Museum and the Franklin Institute for earlier seasons.

This year, the series is nominated for best comedy series at the Emmys, its fourth consecutive nod in the category since its debut in 2021.

Brunson is nominated for best actress and best writing in a comedy series. Co-stars Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph, who play principal Ava Coleman and teacher Barbara Howard, also picked up nominations for best supporting actress in a comedy series.