Philly area Emmy nominees include Quinta Brunson, Colman Domingo, and more

Abbott Elementary, the West Philly-based comedy starring Quinta Brunson as the quirky second grade teacher Janine Teagues, is up for five Emmys at this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards. This includes outstanding comedy series, and outstanding lead actress in a comedy series and outstanding writing for a comedy series for its creator, Quinta Brunson.

Nominations were announced Tuesday morning by actors Harvey Guillén and Brenda Song Tuesday at the Television Academy’s Wolf Theatre in Los Angeles.

This is the second best lead actress nomination for West Philly-bred Brunson who already has two Emmy wins under her belt. But it won’t be an easy win. She’s up against veteran actress Jean Smart, who cinched the Emmy last year for her role as the acerbic, washed up actress Deborah Vance in HBO’s Hacks. Newcomer to the category Ayo Edebiri, Sydney in Hulu’s The Bear, has also nabbed a nomination. Edebiri won the Emmy for best supporting actress in a comedy series last year for her role in The Bear.

Brunson’s Abbott costars Janelle James (who plays Principal Ava Colman) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (Barbara Howard) are vying for the best supporting actress in a comedy series Emmy. Ralph, whose been nominated three times in a row for this role, won in 2022.

Oscar, Tony, and now Emmy-nominated actor Brian Tyree, who has been a secret Philly resident, is in the running for the Emmy for best actor in a limited anthology for his starring role in the Philadelphia-set crime drama Dope Thief.

West Philly’s very own Colman Domingo might possibly win his second Emmy, thanks his role as Danny in Netflix comedy The Four Season. Domingo took home his first Emmy in 2022 for his role in HBO’s Euphoria. We can’t wait for the stylish actor to show up and show out on the red carpet.

Hulu’s Patrice: The Movie is the documentary about Hamilton Township, N.J. crossing guard Patrice Jetter struggling to get married. But she fears she’ll lose her disability benefits. The film by Philadelphian Ted Passon received a nomination for exceptional merit in documentary filmmaking.

The Emmys ceremony will take place on Sept. 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. It will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.