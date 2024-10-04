Is an ‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ crossover in the works?

Quinta Brunson teased fans on Instagram Thursday evening.

“Season 4 of Abbott Elementary gets real sunny,” the post read. With it, a photo of Brunson — sporting the cutest pixie I ever did see — posed like she should be on the cover of a Hip-hop album with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day. The actors are the epitome of happy and cool in front of a spot-on copy of a Philadelphia mural.

The Philly love in this corner of Tinsel Town is real.

It’s clear: a crossover episode between the two Philly-centered sitcoms is in the works. And Philly is here for it.

More than 141,000 people liked the post. Including local radio celebrities like DJ Diamond Kutz, and Patty Jackson. The Philadelphia Museum of Art chimed in writing in the comments: “The moment we’ve been waiting for.”

McElhenney posted the same picture with just two words: “Oh. Hello.”

Our response: We see you.

If that wasn’t hint enough, he added a photo of Sunny’s Danny DeVito and Abbott co-stars Tyler James Williams and William Stanford Davis to his Instagram stories.

Abbott is produced by Warner Bros. TV and airs on Disney’s ABC, while Sunny airs on Disney’s FX network. Both air on Wednesday, so, as Variety reported, the crossover is certainly in the realm of possibility. Earlier this year when Variety asked Brunson point blank if a crossover between Abbott and Sunny was in the works, Brunson didn’t deny it.

“Deals are made,” she said. “Deals are made. I want you guys to know that. I’ll say I’m really excited for it. You want to find fun ways to shake things up without abandoning what you what you built. And I’m excited for this crossover of which I will not name with the other project.”

Looks like the cat is out of the bag.