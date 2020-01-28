Wolgin once told the Inquirer that he sought “to provide art that would enhance Philadelphia by integrating into the daily life of those who live or work in the city the joy and inspiration derived from great art.” Mary Kilroy, then head of the RDA’s public art program, called Wolgin’s effort a “breakout” moment for the city. The bicentennial year of 1976 was, in her view, a transformative moment, paving the way for Philadelphia to become one of the world’s great nurturers of public art.