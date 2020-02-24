From 1776 in New Jersey, the year of American Independence and the boiling stew of egalitarian ideas it unleashed, until 1807, “all inhabitants of this colony," including women and people of color who fulfilled residency and age requirements and were “worth fifty pounds” could go to the New Jersey polls and "vote for Representatives in Council & Assembly; and also for all other publick Officers that shall be elected by the People of the County at Large,” according to the law.