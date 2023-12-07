Andrea Bocelli tells Wells Fargo crowd he can’t perform

On Thursday night Andrea Bocelli, dressed in a tuxedo, came on stage at the Wells Fargo Center to tell his audience he would not be able to perform.

A member of Bocelli’s entourage implied the singer was having difficulties with his vocal cords, but said nothing specific. Bocelli, 65, referenced his age when he announced his inability to overcome whatever is ailing him.

The famous Italian tenor apologized, saying he spent all day with a doctor trying to find a way to vocalize, but despite his best efforts, was unable to sing. He said this was only the second time in his career this had happened.

On Wednesday, only minutes before he was set to perform at Boston’s TD Bank Garden, Bocelli also came onstage to cancel the show, citing health concerns. In Philadelphia, he appeared 58 minutes after the scheduled 8 p.m. showtime to make the announcement.

Bocelli’s wife, Veronica Berti, said the Philadelphia tickets would be honored at some future date.

People in the crowd cheered supportively and yelled, “We love you.”

A truncated version of the show, part of a ten-concert holiday arena tour, continued for about an hour.

Bocelli’s daughter, Virginia, 11, sang “Silver Bells,” and the orchestra played songs from “West Side Story.” Most people in the crowd stayed on to see the show, applauding the numbers appreciatively. Boccelli came back on stage several times to introduce performers.

The artist David Garibaldi made a real-time portrait of Bocelli on stage, which Bocelli signed and will auction online tonight till midnight. Proceeds go to his foundation.

Bocelli is scheduled to perform next on Saturday, Dec 7 in Hartford, Connecticut. He last performed on December 2nd in Louisville, Kentucky, the third stop on his tour.

This is a developing story and will be updated.