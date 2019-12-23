Growing up in Media, the late Broadway actress and singer Ann Crumb loved to go to the movies at the Media Theatre, sitting in the back row with her boyfriend. Crumb, who attended Penncrest High School, made her Broadway debut in the original cast of Les Misérables in 1987. She shared her movie-date memory as guest of honor and keynote speaker in 1994 when the theater, which had been a vaudeville house before it was a movie palace, began its a third act as a stage for musicals and music.