The Art Museum’s major exhibitions include a long-awaited design show about the future, and what promises to be a dazzling array of wearable art. Both the Allentown Art Museum and the Reading Public Museum are mounting shows on movie costumes of different eras. The Delaware Art Museum is exploring what it means to be black and beautiful, while the Brandywine Art Museum is showing revisionist versions of Cinderella and the Three Little Pigs. And a “ghost ship” will appear on the Delaware River.