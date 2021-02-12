“Skateboarding isn’t really about mastering these really technical tricks,” she said. “It’s just that when you’re riding on a skateboard you can feel your entire body, your skin vibrating and your body moving around. The actual beauty of skateboarding is when you fall and somebody picks you up. That’s why the representation of the body is so important, because I think, especially with younger queer people, your first introduction to your gender or to your sexual orientation is through your very own body. When the queer folks coming into their identities can meet in public in a place like a park and hold each other, and feel each other’s bodies in a very safe, platonic, beautiful way, you know that that is a manifestation of the kinetic energy and art.”