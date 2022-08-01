Everyone wants to find their next great beach read, and others dream of writing one. Laura Quinn, 43, of Williamstown, has done just that, with her debut novel, Thicker Than Water, published in May as an ebook and June in paperback. Quinn set her historical romance in Cape May (Wildwood and Philly also make appearances) at the onset of World War I, and says it is “Titanic Meets Boardwalk Empire: A sweeping saga of betrayal, lies, and loss on all sides.” It centers around the lives of siblings Danny and Shannon Culligan, who “are trapped under the thumb of their alcoholic father.”

She’s hoping it will be the first installment of a trilogy.

Here are excerpts from a Q and A conducted over email.

How did you choose to set the book in Cape May?

A South Jersey resident myself, I grew up going down the Shore every summer since as far back as I can remember. The book is, essentially, my love letter to the region.

I’ve always been drawn to the colorful structures and intricate gingerbread in the historic district. I wanted to juxtapose that quaint charm against the grit and anxieties tied into the slow buildup of U.S. forces following the sinking of the Lusitania.

While much historical fiction covers the World Wars from an overseas perspective, I chose to focus on the home front, being that the cape was home to both a Naval base and an Army hospital. From the war to the Spanish Flu to the beginnings of Prohibition, there was a lot of “real life” material for me to work with.

What is your experience going down the Shore? Did that personal experience inform the book? Do you currently have a favorite Shore town?

For years, my grandparents rented a bungalow in West Wildwood. I have many happy memories fishing or crabbing Grassy Sound by day and riding the boardwalk amusements at night. In the late ‘90s, they purchased a condo on Ottens Canal (in North Wildwood) and realized their dream of owning a “slice of heaven.”

The property is no longer in the family but that doesn’t stop me from making several trips a year with my own children. In fact, the idea for Thicker Than Water came to me shortly after becoming a parent myself. My oldest was a terrible sleeper, and I’d tell myself the story of one of the pairings (Danny and Jennie) in my head while rocking him at night.

I love seeing the kids on those same rides, playing the same games (although we’ve yet to win a Sunny the Seagull), and munching on the same delicious salt water taffy and fudge that I did at their age.

All Shore towns are unique in their own way, but the Wildwoods will always hold a special place in my heart, as do those carefree, bygone days.

How did you decide to make it a historical work rather than set in the current time? Did you consider other time periods?

I’m an avid reader of many genres but historical fiction has always been a comfort read for me.. I wanted to give that immersive experience to others.

Thicker Than Water covers the period of 1916 to 1919 (considered the tail end of the Gilded Age), with the remaining books in the trilogy focusing on the Jazz Age. I love the fashions from both eras, so researching and recreating them on the page has been a ton of fun.

Given Cape May’s extensive history as “the first resort,” I did consider using the 1870s as a backdrop, with the plot culminating around the 1878 fire. Truth be told, I haven’t entirely ruled that out, and saved my notes for either a prequel or stand alone when the trilogy is completed.

What do you think about the history of the Shore, as so much of it has disappeared or changed over the years?

Like the famous “ghost tracks” along Higbee Beach, I think a lot of our state’s history is a buried treasure, just waiting to be unearthed. I’ve lived here my entire life, but there are things I learned during my research and development that I never knew. For example, the town of South Cape May (where my fictional Culligan siblings reside) was swept away by the ocean. Our very own Atlantis. The area is currently South Cape May Meadows — a world renowned birding habitat. Similarly, the largest dirigible (blimp) hangar in the world once stood on the grounds of what is now the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center.

Will people’s notions about the Jersey Shore change after reading your book?

That’s such a great question! While I’ve tried to accurately capture the nostalgia associated with summer love and the sometimes complicated feelings that go with it, Thicker Than Water also addresses some heavier topics that are still relevant today, one of which being immigration.

In 1917, patriotism was at an all time high and the Sedition Act was put back into place shortly after America entered WWI.

Though not specifically pertaining to the Shore, the sedition plot line takes aim at how we treat those who came to this country seeking a better life. Some of my characters (who are of German descent) face extreme backlash simply for speaking with an accent.

Is it a ‘beach read?’

I would say so. The pace is quick and the chapters short — easy to pick right back up after a quick dip in the Atlantic. Those who enjoy romance are getting two very different couples. One pairing is torn apart by a love triangle, the other is a slow burn friends-to-lovers trope. It’s full of regionally specific references including Shoobies and pork roll that are sure to make locals smile.

