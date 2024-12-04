The fourth season of Peacock’s ‘Bel-Air’ will be its last

After a tumultuous third season that included a teen drug overdose, a chaotic wedding, and surprise pregnancy, Bel-Air actors announced on social media Tuesday that the show will return to Peacock for its fourth and final season.

Exactly, when? In the unpredictable world of streaming, your guess is as good as mine.

Advertisement

Whenever Bel-Air comes back, I’ll be glued to my seat. The reimagining of Will Smith’s beloved 90s NBC sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is a great drama. I’m bummed it will end after just four season. Fresh Prince ran for six.

When Bel-Air arrived in 2022, I wasn’t sure if I would be down for this updated version with Will (West Philadelphia’s Jabari Banks) with a smartphone, on social media, and jamming to Freeway’s Philly Hip-hop anthem, “What We Do.” It jarred my 90s sensibilities, but it didn’t take long for me to become a convert. Will’s seedier cousin Carlton (Oli Sholotan), a buff Uncle Phil (Adrian Holmes), and a mysterious butler Geoffrey (Jimmy Akingbola) make this new version of the show intriguing.

Inspired by a viral 2019 trailer by Morgan Cooper, Bel-Air became Peacock’s most watched original premiere when it debuted in 2022, according to Deadline. Its second season, which premiered in February 2023 became Peacock’s most watched original sophomore series. It was renewed for a third season in March 2023. Season four’s renewal — that promises eight episodes — comes three months after the series’ jaw dropping cliff-hangers.

Although if you are familiar with the original sitcom, at least two of them aren’t surprises at all.