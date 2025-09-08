Peacock’s ‘Bel-Air’ will return for a fourth and final season in November

Peacock’s Bel-Air, the streaming network’s hourlong drama based on the 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air starring Will Smith, will return for its fourth and final season Nov. 24, according to Deadline.

Fans of the reimagined drama will finally learn if Will (Jabari Banks) survives his kidnapping, how Hilary (Coco Jones) fares as a widow, if Vivian (Cassandra Freeman) is pregnant, and if the Banks’ debonair butler, Geoffrey, (Jimmy Akingbola) is truly a free agent.

The stakes this season are high. Vivian spent the last three seasons reinventing herself from mother to respected art dealer and Hillary broke up with Jazz (Jordan L. Jones) to marry NFL-player man, Lemarcus (Justin Cornwell) who appears to have tragically died on the couple’s honeymoon.

Bel-Air is produced by Universal Television and Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s production company, Westbrook, and will feature eight episodes in its final season.

The series was inspired by a viral 2019 YouTube trailer by Bel-Air executive producer Morgan Cooper that asked, “What would happen if Will Smith was in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air today?” Smith came on as the project’s executive producer. Banks was cast as the affable Will.

While West Philly-born Smith is a music artist turned actor, the West-Philly born UArts alum Banks is taking the opposite approach to his career. After dropping a few teaser singles “Something Else” and “Weekend Drive,” the 27-year-old actor released an R&B album Sept. 5, according to Ebony magazine.

“This feels like graduation into the next phase of my career, and the next step of life,” Banks told Ebony. “These last four years, being out here feels like a little high school experience, and these eight songs paint the picture of everything that I’ve been through in the best way possible.”