The Constant Rabbit, Jasper Fforde (Sept. 29). Lots of different animals took on humanlike qualities in the Spontaneous Anthropomorphizing Event of 1965, but it’s mostly the rabbits that people are having trouble coexisting with. It’s partly an issue of numbers. In the beginning there were only 18 of them in the U.K., but it’s 55 years later and, since they’re rabbits, there are now more than a million of these walking, talking, adorable abominations moving in next door, looking for jobs, etc. For all its parallels to real-world issues (race, immigration, vegan fundamentalism), The Constant Rabbit feels a bit more Bojack Horseman than Planet of the Apes, and it’s nowhere near as heavy-hoofed as Animal Farm. It’s a dystopia, but a cute one.