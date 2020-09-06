Still, for fans of the broadcast networks’ scripted shows, September and October may feel like summer, with reality competitions and game shows filling spots that might once have gone to sitcoms or dramas. NBC has pushed its premiere week to Nov. 9-13, with This Is Us scheduled to return with a two-hour season premiere on Nov. 10. Much of the planned scripted programming at CBS, ABC, and the CW will be delayed, too, as studios work out how to bring actors together safely. Fox, with its animation-heavy Sunday lineup, and a couple of shows held back from last season, may look closer to normal. Not even COVID-19 could stop The Simpsons, which begins its 32nd season Sept. 27.