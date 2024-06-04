The Free Library’s Author Events staff resigned Monday. Here is what we know.

The future of the Free Library’s heralded Author Events Program is in question.

An email blast arrived in members’ mailboxes Monday evening announcing “the entire lineup of scheduled Author Events is canceled,” and “the Author Events team is no longer with the Free Library Foundation.”

The Free Library also posted the message on its Author Events Instagram. Although the account has just 2,000 followers, word spread quickly on social media and Philadelphians lamented the loss of the city’s top-tier literary program, which in recent weeks brought A-list celebrities and authors George Stephanopoulos and Tamron Hall to the library.

But later that evening, the Free Library Foundation, the library’s fundraising arm that oversees the Author Events program, sent its own email blast and posted on Instagram that Author Events will continue as planned.

“There are no plans to cancel any scheduled events,” the post read. “We understand that misinformation can lead to confusion and concern among our team, stakeholders, and the public. Please rest assured that all scheduled events will proceed as planned, and any changes or updates will be communicated promptly and reliably through our official channels.”

It’s not clear what prompted the Events Team to resign in haste, but sources say library employees have been at odds with the Free Library’s director and president Kelly Richards and the Free Library Foundation director Monique Moore Pryor for some time with internal meetings becoming contentious and staff feeling disrespected.

According to The Free Library website, the City of Philadelphia provides public funding for the Library’s operations, the Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation raises private support for hundreds of programs and services in libraries across the city.

Mostly hosted at the Parkway Central Library near Logan Square, the Events Programs give readers and local library goers the rare opportunity to listen to their favorite authors talk about books in person. Recent authors have included Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, Ayana Matthis, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Billy Dee Williams.

The Free Library of Philadelphia hasn’t returned calls or released an official statement to the press.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.