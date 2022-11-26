It’s always a good time to support local independent bookshops.

Here, we’ve rounded up more than a dozen Philadelphia-area and New Jersey indie bookstores to find your next read. Shop in person or online to buy new books and gift cards — and sometimes, even audiobooks.

Check out the list:

PHILADELPHIA

This East Passyunk shop features a strong selection of books from local authors and publishers (among them: co-owner Christina Rosso-Schneider, whose latest book, Creole Conjure, was released in 2021). There’s also plenty of in-person and online events to attend, as well as a private, 90-minute Valentine’s Day date package for two if you want something a little more romantic. For folks in need of curbside pickup, email the store to request it.

📍1726 E Passyunk Ave. ., 📞 267-764-1202, ✉️ books@anovelideaphilly.com, 🌐 anovelideaphilly.com, 📷 @anovelideaphilly, ⌚ Tuesday 3-7 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday noon-7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed on Mondays.

Located on Fabric Row, Brickbat has all kinds of used and new books available for sale from art books to children’s literature. But, really, their specialty is rare editions of all types of publications, so hit them up if you’re looking for something special for your bookshelf or coffee table — and be sure to check their Instagram, where they regularly announce new stock.

📍 709 S. 4th St. 📞 215-592-1207, ✉️ brickbatbooks@gmail.com, 🌐 brickbatbooks.blogspot.com, 📷 @brickbatphilly, ⌚Tuesday-Wednesday 11 a.m.- 5 p.m., Thursday-Saturday 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Sunday noon-5 p.m. Closed on Mondays.

Mount Airy’s Big Blue Marble Bookstore has been at it since 2005, and focuses on providing a diverse selection of reading material for its community, ranging from indie bestsellers and cookbooks to kids books and LGBTQ-focused fiction. If you’re feeling charitable, check out their “Pay It Forward” fund, in which you can donate money to be used by customers in need of books. Although in-person shopping is fully back, you can request no-contact pickup by phone or email.

📍 551 Carpenter St., 📞 215-844-1870, ✉️ orders@bigbluemarblebooks.com, 🌐 bigbluemarblebooks.com, 📷 @bigbluemarblebooks, ⌚Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Mondays.

Book heaven has been providing a cozy paradise for readers since 1996. They have a broad selection of used and second hand books, but you will have to visit them in person to check them out. And if you are lucky, you might be greeted by the two very fluffy cats who call the store home. Masks are required inside the store.

📍 2202 Fairmount Ave., 📞215-235-3226, 🌐bookhaven-pa.hub.biz,📷 @bookhaven_philly, ⌚ Wednesday-Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday- Sunday noon to 5:30 p.m. Closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Located in West Philadelphia, Hakim’s was founded in 1959 and is considered the city’s first African American bookstore. The shop is open as well as selling through its online store, and specializes in African American history and studies with publications ranging from educational children’s books to memoirs and biographies.

📍210 S. 52nd St., 📞 215-474-9495, ✉️ info@HakimsBookstore.com, 🌐 hakimsbookstore.com, 📷 @hakimsbookstore, ⌚ Monday, Wednesday, and Friday noon to 6 p.m., Saturday – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This woman-centric Fishtown bookshop, named for abolitionist Harriett Tubman, recently celebrated its one-year anniversary, and is open for in-person business and online shopping (and they’ve got some cool merch, too). Here, the focus is on celebrating “women authors, women artists, and women activists,” as the shop’s tagline goes, and its diverse offerings reflect that goal.

📍 258 E. Girard Ave., 📞 267-241-2617, ✉️ info@harriettsbookshop.com, 🌐 harriettsbookshop.com, 📷 @harrietts_bookshop, ⌚Thursday-Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Located in Old City, this two floor store offers the best of both worlds for books and record lovers. They specialize in used and hard to find books, but have a record room on the second floor. If you have books in good condition that you no longer read, you can trade them for 10% to 20% store credit.

📍7 N 2nd St., 📞215-925-2080, ✉️phillybooktrader@gmail.com, 🌐phillybooktrader.com,📷 @phillybooktrader, ⌚ Monday-Sunday noon to 7 p.m.

Open since 2019 in East Kensington, The Head & The Hand is a nonprofit publishing company, writers’ workshop, and bookstore that focuses on supporting and developing its local literary community. Here, you’ll find a curated selection of local literature, fiction and nonfiction, children’s and young adults’ books, and more. You can browse in person, shop online and pick up, or even reserve a private, 90-120-minute date night.

If you are looking for unique gifts for the holiday season, this bookstore will be selling theme book boxes focused on exploring, Philadelphia, and art. The deadline for online ordering is Dec.4, but people looking to pick up can do so until Dec.14.

📍 2230 Frankford Ave., 📞 484-532-8987, ✉️ info@theheadandthehand.com, 🌐 theheadandthehand.com, 📷 @theheadandthehand, ⌚Thursday-Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

Nestled between Society Hill and Queen Village since 2005 and offers books and gift cards for sale online. If you’re looking for a recommendation, check out Richard’s Picks on their website, which are some hand-selected titles from owner Richard De Wyngaert. Or, if you want regular book deliveries, consider their monthly or quarterly “HHB To You” subscription service.

📍 619 S. 2nd St., 📞 215-923-9525, ✉️ sales@headhousebooks.com, 🌐 headhousebooks.com, 📷 @headhousebooks, ⌚Monday - Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This Manayunk comic store was created “for nerds, by nerds.” They have a wide selection of art books, comics, action figures, and more. And if there is anything you can’t find, they will order it for you. Besides finding your favorite comics, they offer a subscription service so you get new editions as they come in, monthly gaming nights, and a Graphic Novel of the Month Club called RetroSpectacle.

📍4327 Main St., 📞 215-482-7700, ✉️jdsherocomplex@gmail.com, 🌐jdsherocomplex.com,📷 @johnnydestructo, ⌚ Monday-Sunday noon to 8 p.m.

This Germantown shop was launched by former CNN commentator Marc Lamont Hill back in 2017, and has quickly become a Philly favorite. Open for online and in-person shopping, Uncle Bobbie’s has everything from titles featured on Hill’s Coffee and Books podcast, to offerings for kids and young adults — plus some killer lattes if you need a pick-me-up.

📍 5445 Germantown Ave., 📞 215-403-7058, ✉️ info@unclebobbies.com, 🌐 unclebobbies.com, 📷 @unclebobbies, ⌚ Monday 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Tuesday - Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SUBURBS

Montco readers are in luck thanks to Narberth Bookshop, which is open for in-store shopping and also taking orders for delivery via email (The shop delivers to Bala Cynwyd, Merion, Wynnewood, Ardmore, and, of course, Narberth.) Their large, curated collection of books should have just about anything you’d want, but if not, they also take requests and special orders. For particularly voracious readers, consider a membership for discounted pricing that can save you 30% on special orders, 20% on hard copies, and 10% on paper.

📍 221 Haverford Ave., Narberth, 📞 610-664-1112, ✉️ narberthbookshop@gmail.com, 🌐 narberthbookshop.com, 📷 @narberthbookshop, ⌚ Tuesday-Saturday noon- 7 p.m., and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

Elkins Park’s Open Book Bookstore is back to fully operating in person, but masks are mandatory inside the store. They offer a curated selection of books from plenty of Greater Philadelphia area authors, as well as a trove of offerings from literary and classic fiction to young adult and children’s books.

📍 7900 High School Rd., Elkins Park, 📞 267-627-4888, ✉️ info@openbookphilly.com, 🌐 openbookphilly.com, ⌚Tuesday-Friday 12:45 to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 12:45 to 4 p.m. Closed on Monday.

This Phoenixville shop has only been open since 2019, but it didn’t take long to become a local favorite — in fact, since 2020, Reads & Company has won Main Line Today reader’s choice award for best independent bookstore for three consecutive years. They’re open for in-store shopping and curbside pickup, and have a wide selection of author-signed books if you’re looking for something special. Plus, their in-person writer conversation events are set to resume in January 2023.

📍 234 Bridge St., Phoenixville, 📞 484-920-3695, ✉️ reads@readsandcompany.com, 🌐 readsandcompany.com, 📷 @readsandcompany, ⌚ Monday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday- Friday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This Bucks County bookstore — which has a sister store, the Lahaska Bookshop, in Peddler’s Village — is open for in-person shopping and taking book orders online. There’s plenty to choose from, but of particular note: They’re actually an official provider of Berenstain Bears books, and offer special collections that you won’t find at other stores.

📍 16 S. Main St., Doylestown 📞 215-230-7610, ✉️ mail@doylestownbookshop.com, 🌐 doylestownbookshop.com, 📷 @doylestownbookshop, ⌚ Monday-Wednesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday - Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Wayne’s Main Point Books has been slinging all kinds of books in the ‘burbs since 2013. Focused on local authors, they offer a variety of hand-picked collections, including literary fiction, popular fiction, memoirs, history, and children’s books. As well as an array of virtual author conversations and book groups.

📍 116 N. Wayne Ave., Wayne, 📞 484-580-6978, ✉️ mainpointbooks@gmail.com, 🌐 mainpointbooks.com, 📷 @mainpointbooks, ⌚ Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday- Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sun. 1 to 4 pm

NEW JERSEY

This Haddonfield shop initially started life in Tampa, Fla. in 1991, but made its way to Jersey with a sister store in 2015, and has been a local favorite ever since. While visiting, you can choose from a ton of fiction, nonfiction, teen, and children’s books (or, for some inspiration, check out some picks from owner Julie Beddingfield). Online gift codes are also available, or you can pick up an audiobook. If you need curbside pickup call the store to make arrangements

📍 106 Kings Highway East, Haddonfield, 📞 856-429-1298, ✉️ inkwoodnj@gmail.com, 🌐 inkwoodnj.com, 📷 @inkwoodnj, ⌚Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Closed on Monday.

Princeton University students know this book shop well, seeing as it’s the official bookstore for the school — but its offerings aren’t just for the Ivy League folks among us. In addition to the usual contemporary and classic literature, Labyrinth also has a wide selection of rare, antiquarian, and used books to peruse, so check them out especially if you’ve got a book collector in your life.

📍 122 Nassau St., Princeton, 📞 609-497-1600, ✉️ info@labyrinthbooks.com, 🌐 labyrinthbooks.com, 📷 @labyrinth.books, ⌚Monday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This Mount Laurel shop may look quaint, but don’t let appearances fool you. Here, there are more than 60,000 titles in stock. And with all that shelf space, their collection covers everything from philosophy and religion to children’s titles. But the focus is on history, science-fiction, and fantasy — and you can even “dibs” books ahead of your visit via their Instagram.

📍 114 Creek Rd., Mount Laurel, 📞 856-234-9335, ✉️ secondtimebooksales@gmail.com, 🌐 secondtimebooksonline.com, 📷 @secondtimebooksnj, ⌚Tuesday- Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed on Monday.