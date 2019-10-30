After seven months of investigating Weinstein for NBC News, securing on-camera interviews, copies of non-disclosure agreements, and a recording in which Weinstein allegedly confesses to sexual assault, NBC News president Noah Oppenheim tells Farrow and his producer Rich McHugh — an unsung hero in the story — to “stand down.” When the two persist, Oppenheim suggests that Farrow “go with God” and take the story to another publication. Two months later, the New Yorker published Farrow’s work. It would go on to win him and the magazine the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service, shared with Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, who broke the story in the the New York Times.