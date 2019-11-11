The New Group’s off-Broadway production of Cyrano is awash in romantic longing, as it should be. This new musical, based on the play by Edmond Rostand, faithfully follows the original French story of Cyrano (Peter Dinklage — yes, yes, Game of Thrones), who is a poet and also a legendary swordsman. He is in love with the beautiful Roxanne (Jasmine Cephas Jones).