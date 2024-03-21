Bruce Springsteen is back on tour after taking a break for illness

“The Boss” is back, baby!

Following a peptic ulcer disease diagnosis, the “Born To Run” singer had to postpone a string of performances last year, including two August shows at Citizens Bank Park. In September, he announced he would be taking time off to recover. But now, the rock phenom is finally back in action.

On Tuesday, Springsteen, 74, and the E Street Band played at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, opening with a “Good evening, Arizona” to the crowd, followed by the crowd-stirring “Lonesome Day.” His 29-song performance proved to be a “triumphant reboot” for the iconic musician, who showed no signs of his past ailment during the three-hour show, according to the Associated Press.

Aside from “Born in the U.S.A.,” Springsteen performed signature hits like “Rosalita,” “No Surrender,” “Glory Days,” and “Dancing In The Dark,” while adding a few covers to the mix. According to ABC News, the heralded rocker played “Nightshift” by the Commodores and a surprising rendition of “Twist and Shout” by the Isley Brothers.

Advertisement

“Phoenix, first I want to apologize if there was any discomfort because we had to move the show last time … I hope we didn’t inconvenience you too much,” Springsteen, who postponed nearly 30 shows on his world tour last year, said before closing out the show.

Springsteen, decked in a red plaid flannel shirt and dark jeans, was lauded by fans for his lively energy and physique. While many marveled at the 74-year-old artist’s very fit shape, others jokingly compared Springsteen to svelte British actress Tilda Swinton.

“Absolutely thought this was Tilda Swinton in a new role where she plays a wrestler,” one Twitter/X user commented on a picture of Springsteen with his half-unbuttoned shirt.

“Actually, [we] never seen [Tilda] Swinton and Bruce Springsteen in the same room… new conspiracy just dropped,” the same user later tweeted.

Springsteen’s Phoenix date marked the first stop on his 2024 world tour. Before ending in Vancouver, Canada on Nov. 22, he and the E Street Band will play in 17 countries across 52 dates.

They will return to “Streets of Philadelphia” on Aug. 21 and Aug. 23, and then drop into Springsteen’s hometown of Asbury Park, N.J. for a sold-out Sea.Hear.Now Festival show on Sept. 15.

For tickets to Springsteen’s shows at Citizens Bank Park, visit mlb.com.