Bruce Springsteen reveals he has peptic ulcer disease and postpones all September shows

Bruce Springsteen announced he has peptic ulcer disease and has postponed all of his concerts this month starting with a show scheduled for Thursday in Syracuse, N.Y.

In a statement posted on his social media channel on Wednesday night, Springsteen revealed that he “is being treated for the symptoms of peptic ulcer disease and the decision of his medical advisors is that he should postpone the remainder of his September shows.”

Peptic ulcer disease involves open sores in the stomach or first part of the small intestine, with abdominal pain and nausea among the common symptoms.

Springsteen abruptly called off two shows scheduled for Citizens Bank Park last month only hours before he was scheduled to perform after being “taken ill.” No other details were disclosed at the time, and the Jersey rocker went on to perform two nights in Massachusetts a week later followed by a three-show run at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., that ended on Sunday.

“Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows,” Springsteen said in a statement. “First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at our US shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon. Love and God bless all, Bruce.”

Springsteen and the E Street Band played the Wells Fargo Center in March in their first performances in Philadelphia in seven years. Last week, it was announced that the postponed Citizens Bank Park shows have been rescheduled for Aug. 21 and 23, 2024. Thus far, those are the only Springsteen concerts that have been announced for next year.

In addition to Syracuse, the postponed September dates include shows in Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Connecticut, Albany, Washington, D.C., and Columbus, Ohio. The tour was then to be followed by a monthlong break, and is scheduled to resume in Vancouver on Nov. 3.