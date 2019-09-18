“He was an absolute bell aficionado,” Tebbel said. “He traveled the world looking at bells, and after he immigrated to Princeton because of the war ... the Vincentians invited him to take a look at the carillon. Bigelow wound up writing an impassioned letter about the state of the bells — saying that they have no tongues, that they were “hanging willy-nilly” — and the church got the money they needed to fix that.”