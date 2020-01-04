There are also bathing beauties galore, including a group by John Mosley on the beach at Atlantic City and a huge grid, titled Posing Beauty, by Hank Willis Thomas, that shows every young woman who posed in a bathing suit for the magazine Jet over a period of several years. Many of them had clearly straightened their hair, using the products of some of the magazine’s chief advertisers. One can’t help thinking that many of them would have looked more beautiful if they had done less to themselves. We are not living by their standards of beauty, though, which were shaped by racism, technology, and current fashion.