“Like, Wow! It is amazing how much presence these artists have in the contemporary scene. They’re really dominant in a lot of ways that we probably could not have expected" in 2008, Shaw said. “Just as we could not have expected to be in the present political moment where we have a different president on the verge of impeachment proceedings, right? A president who’s been linked to a very different racial politics than the one whose election happened at basically the same time as ’30 Americans’ opened in Miami" in December 2008.