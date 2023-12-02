It will be a very musical Philly Christmas for both pop and classical

This year, holiday music is back big.

At least, that’s the message the Philly concert calendar is sending in the next month or so with a string of sing-alongs. There are marquee vocalists like Mariah Carey, Patti LaBelle, Darlene Love, and Samara Joy. Of course, there’s The Nutcracker, the Philadelphia Orchestra’s Children’s Holiday Spectacular, and the annual tradition of J. Donald Dumpson’s A Soulful Christmas. The No Name Pops will also be making their holiday debut.

The Kimmel Center alone has dozens of holiday concerts between now and the new year. Within the offerings comes a spectrum of moods, from meditative to ecstatic to madcap — often within a single concert, and sometimes free.

Here are a few highlights.

A Very Philly Christmas

Dec. 1-23, Verizon Hall

Philadelphia’s fledgling pops group, the No Name Pops, takes over the Christmas franchise from its predecessor group (the Philly Pops) in a run of nine concerts. Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez, newly named principal pops conductor of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, is on the podium for a show of Christmas standards featuring choirs, Broadway singers, and dancers. The concert run includes a number of unusual showtimes — including matinees — meant to accommodate all. kimmelculturalcampus.org, 215-893-1999

Big Freedia’s Christmas in Central City

Dec. 6, Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

New Orleans’ Queen Diva rules over that city’s unique form of hip-hop known as bounce music. Big Freedia’s holiday tour features former Tank and the Bangas member Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph and Australian electronic trio Haiku Hands. Central City is a NOLA reference; this show is in Fishtown. brooklynbowl.com/philadelphia, 215-606-4950

‘The Nutcracker’

Dec. 8-30, Academy of Music

Yes, there’s a Christmas tree that grows before your eyes and virtuoso dancing in a cornerstone work that, more than any other, popularized classical ballet in the United States. But The Nutcracker is also one of Tchaikovsky’s most moving scores, and it has served as a prime gateway into classical music for millions. Philadelphia is fortunate to have a production that uses a live orchestra — the Philadelphia Ballet Orchestra, which, for most performances, will be waltzing through the flowers and evoking mirlitons under the assured baton of conductor Beatrice Jona Affron. philadelphiaballet.org, 215-893-1999

Patti LaBelle

Dec. 9, The Met Philly

Philadelphia’s own Queen Diva will play her first show in the city since before the pandemic when she headlines the Met on a date that will be a mix of a nonseasonal and Christmas show. Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas” will surely be performed, but don’t expect to see Jordan Mailata, LaBelle’s Philly Special duet partner. The Eagles are in Dallas the next day. themetphily.com, 800-653-8000

A Soulful Christmas

Dec. 12, Verizon Hall

J. Donald Dumpson leads the 10th anniversary edition of a holiday tradition that marshals the power of area choirs, praise dancers, drummers, and other performers in a program of spirituals and gospel favorites. The concert honors Philadelphia gospel singer and songwriter Carol Antrom, and will be hosted by WDAS’s Patty Jackson and Craig Hayes of WIMG. kimmelculturalcampus.org, 215-893-1999

Jingle Ball

Dec. 12, Wells Fargo Center

The Jingle Ball isn’t a holiday show per se, but a holiday season tradition presented by WIOQ-FM (102.1), better known as Q102, that brings in stars in a multi-act bill. And this year it’s got some big ones, starting with Usher, who is this year’s Super Bowl halftime headliner. Also on tap: One Republic, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, and (G)I-DLE. wellsfargocenterphilly.com, 215-336-3600

Mariah Carey

Dec. 13, Wells Fargo Center

The self-appointed Queen of Christmas has built a seasonal empire out of her 1994 hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” most recently covered on the Eagles’ Philly Special. This “Merry Christmas One and All!!” show does make some time for Carey’s nonseasonal hits, but is otherwise entirely holiday-themed. wellsfargocenterphilly.com, 215-336-3600

The Old York Road Symphony Holiday Sing-Along

Dec. 14, Hiway Theater

The evening begins with the all-volunteer orchestra in a concert of carols, continues with a sing-along, and then has the audience settling in for a showing of Frank Capra’s It’s a Wonderful Life. hiwaytheater.org, 267-864-0065

Darlene Love: Love For the Holidays

Dec. 14, Keswick Theatre

She sings the greatest Christmas song on what many consider to be the best holiday album of all time. In 1963, Darlene Love sang “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” on A Christmas Gift For You From Phil Spector, plus five other holiday standards, including two credited to Bob B. Soxx & the Blue Jeans. Six decades later the 82-year-old powerhouse is still going strong. keswicktheatre.com, 215-572-7650

The Glorious Sound of Christmas

Dec. 14-16, Verizon Hall

Traditional tunes are wrapped in the velvety sound of the Philadelphia Orchestra for a program celebrating the orchestra’s hit 1962 Christmas album. William Eddins conducts the orchestra, baritone Jarrett Ott, and Mendelssohn Chorus of Philadelphia. philorch.org, 215-893-1999

Silent Night Sing-In

Dec. 15, Kimmel Center

You don’t have to be Renée Fleming to warble a Christmas song in the Kimmel Center lobby. A little practice might help, though, and for that, composer/performer John Conahan has you covered. Performers gather at 5, rehearse at 5:30, and then launch into a performance of “Silent Night” in a giant chorus that could swell into the thousands. johnconahan.com/silentnightphilly

John Waters

Dec. 15, Union Transfer

Back in 2004, the Hairspray and Pink Flamingos director put out a compilation album of seasonal obscurities called A John Waters Christmas. Since then, he’s toured regularly this time of year with an ever changing one-man show during which “The Pope of Trash” both mocks and celebrates the holiday which he not-so-secretly loves. A seated show. utphilly.com, 215-232-2100

ModernMedieval Voices

Dec. 15, Church of the Holy Trinity

The beloved vocal quartet Anonymous 4 may be no more and its annual holiday concerts just a memory, but Jacqueline Horner-Kwiatek, a former member of the group, has started this new all-female vocal ensemble, which brings a program of English, Irish, and Welsh holiday music from the 13th to the 21st centuries. pcmsconcerts.org, 215-569-8080

Marah

Dec. 16, Underground Arts

The holiday shows in recent years by now Millheim, Pa.-based Philly rock and roll band Marah have been epic blowouts, complete with bagpipes, Santa suits, and a full horn section. Expect those elements at this show, but singer Dave Bielanko’s brother, Serge, and steel guitarist Mike ‘Slo-Mo’ Brenner, who have both left the band, will be absent. UndergroundArts.org, 267-606-6215

Orrin Evans Holiday Extravaganza

Dec. 16, City Winery Philadelphia

In 2020, Philadelphia jazz pianist Orrin Evans and his Imani Records label mates produced a holiday live stream. That recording has now been issued on Bandcamp, and Evans is taking the show on the road, with his quartet joined by vocalists Melanie Charles, Milton Suggs, and Jd Walter. citywinery.com/philadelphia, 267-479-7373

Philadelphia Orchestra Children’s Holiday Spectacular

Dec. 16, Verizon Hall

Broadway singer/actress Desi Oakley joins the orchestra’s Saturday morning family concert, along with narrator M’Balia Singley, in a Christmas program that includes “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” from Frozen and traditional tunes. Austin Chanu conducts. philorch.org, 215-893-1999

A Winter Cantata

Dec. 16-17, Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church and Academy of Vocal Arts

Winter, childhood, reunion, and holiday. What other four words can conjure the feeling of the season so powerfully? LyricFest has commissioned Any of Those Decembers, a winter cantata by Benjamin Perry Wenzelberg set to the poetry of Jeanne Minahan. The work will receive its premiere by soprano Rebecca Myers, mezzo soprano Devony Smith, tenor Stephen Ng, baritone Steven Eddy, in solo and ensemble, the Daedalus Quartet, flutist Ráyo Furuta, and pianist Laura Ward. lyricfest.org, 215-438-1702

Tubachristmas

Dec. 17, Cherry Street Pier

Philadelphia tuba stalwart Jay Krush leads this quirky annual meeting of Christmas and tubas (and tuba-family instruments) in holiday tunes. Free at the Cherry Street Pier on Delaware Avenue. cherrystreetpier.com

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Dec. 17, Wells Fargo Center

The rock meets classical behemoth founded by the late Paul O’Neill that is the Trans-Siberian Orchestra barrels into town with a show that offers an updated version of their The Ghosts of Christmas Eve story, plus “the best of TSO and more.” wellsfargocenterphilly.com, 215-336-3600

Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone

Dec. 17, Sellersville Theater

“I’m Henry VIII I Am” singer Noone is an ingratiating entertainer and his Olde English Christmas is one of a full slate of holiday shows scheduled for Bucks County’s intimate 130-year-old showplace, including shows with Mary Fahl on Dec. 10, John Tesh on Dec. 13, and Annie Haslam on Dec. 16. st94.com, 215-257-5808

‘Messiah’

Dec. 20-21, Verizon Hall

Early music specialist Nicholas McGegan leads the Philadelphia Orchestra in the Handel favorite with soprano Sherezade Panthaki, countertenor Reginald Mobley, tenor Thomas Cooley, bass-baritone Dashon Burton, and the Philadelphia Symphonic Choir. philorch.org, 215-893-1999

Adam Blackstone Presents: A Legacy Christmas

Dec. 21, City Winery Philadelphia

Philadelphia bassist and bandleader Adam Blackstone is up for a jazz instrumental Grammy for the wordless version of his 2022 Legacy album. He’s extending the Legacy brand with a new holiday album that features Keke Palmer and Andra Day, and a tour. citywinery.com/philadelphia, 267-479-7373

Samara Joy

Dec. 22, Miller Theatre

Last Christmas, rising New York jazz singer Samara Joy staged the holiday show of the season by teaming with her gospel singing Philadelphia relatives in the McClendon Family for an Ardmore Music Hall show that was a truly spiritual experience. Then she won two Grammys, including best new artist. So this year’s A Joyful Holiday featuring the McClendon Family is in the larger Miller Theater, with a second show now added. kimmelculturalcampus.org

‘Elf’ in Concert

Dec. 22-23, Verizon Hall

There’s music in Elf? What sticks in the memory for most fans of the 2003 film are Will Ferrell’s antics. But there is a musical score, and it’s by veteran Hollywood composer John Debney. Is there enough originality and substance in it to justify the presence of the Philadelphia Orchestra? The group answers in two live-to-screen performances. Justin Freer conducts. philorch.org, 215-893-1999