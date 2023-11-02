Every new song from the Eagles’ ‘A Philly Special Christmas Special’ reviewed. As they’re released.

One new song from A Philly Special Christmas Special — this year’s new holiday album featuring Eagles offensive linemen Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, and Lane Johnson — is being released every Friday until the full album comes out on Vera Y Records on Dec. 1.

I’m going to be reviewing a new song, every week, from the album which benefits Children’s Crisis Treatment Center and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and whose special guests include Patti LaBelle and Travis Kelce. So don’t forget to check back in. Go Birds!

‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ : Eagles tackle Mariah

How confident are the Eagles in the quality of their Christmas music game? So confident that they’re unafraid to take on Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” the most universally omnipresent of modern Christmas songs.

And why not? Christmas season is Eagles football season is Mariah season: Carey’s Merry Christmas One and All! tour plays the Wells Fargo Center on Dec. 13.

Advertisement

Mailata, the 6-foot-8 lineman who is the Birds’ most agile vocalist, is an ardent Carey fan. “Covering ‘All I Want For Christmas’ with the guys was challenging but so much fun trying to put our own spin on the Queen of Christmas’ hit. I think everyone will love it,” he said in a statement.

The decision to include “All I Want,” which Carey wrote with Walter Afanasieff for her 1994 holiday album, Merry Christmas, came late in the A Philly Special recording sessions this past spring.

“It’s such an indelible song,” said Charlie Hall, the drummer for The War On Drugs who produced A Philly Special. “It’s kind of perfect the way it is.” Speaking of the high-energy sugar rush that Carey’s original delivers, he says with a laugh: “I don’t know what cocaine is like, but that’s what I imagine it’s like.”

Making radical changes to the song seemed like a bad idea so the producer “took it at around that same tempo, and tried to give it a little bit of a different feel while honoring all the things that make the song what it is.”

“And then,” he said, “Jordan just sang the daylights out of it.”

Mailata doesn’t try to scale the Himalayan heights that come so naturally to Carey, but the Birds’ version still conveys a surplus of holiday cheer.

He takes the lead in a slightly lower register, while Kelce and Johnson support him on back up vocals like loyal Santa’s helpers, backed by an all-star band of Philly musicians. The Christmas music magic trick of singing about how — even in holiday shopping season — human connection triumphs over material things is pulled off once again.

A Philly Special Christmas Special is off and running.

The song comes out tomorrow, and will be available on all streaming services at midnight. You can be pre-save them now.

How to buy the new Eagles Christmas album

A Philly Special Christmas Special will be released on vinyl on Dec. 1. Fans can pre-order the red vinyl LP or $75 starting Friday Nov. 3 at phillyspecialchristmas.com. A package of this year’s album plus last year’s A Philly Special Christmas, both on gold vinyl sells for $125. Another package that includes this year’s album, plus a 7 inch single of Jason Kelce’s “Santa’s Night” and “Dominick the Donkey,” and a 500 piece puzzle, sells for $150.