Watch Philly’s Colman Domingo dance to Frankie Beverly’s ‘Before I Let Go’ on stage at the Oscars

During an Academy Awards commercial break, Colman Domingo took to the stage and brought the crowd to its feet with late Philly crooner Frankie Beverly’s classic school party anthem, “Before I Let Go.”

You gotta love how Domingo brought the spirit of West Philadelphia front and center.

Advertisement

Dressed in a custom fiery red Valentino tux — a belt cinching his waist, giving the Oscar nominee an extra layer of cool — Domingo put his shoulders into a swanky two-step, while swigging a bottle of something.

His call and response was so on point, so funky, that The Chi creator Lena Waithe was spotted up front taking videos and selfies as she got down with the get down.

Oh, the love.

Speaking of love, Domingo picked his superb-fitting scarlet smoking jacket tux in honor of the heart-based emotion.

“I wanted to be love tonight, that’s why I literally said I want to wear red tonight,” Domingo said to fashion correspondents on the red carpet. “I have love all around me ... I feel very blessed and just grounded in what this is. Tonight is a win already.”

On his wrist, Domingo wore a vintage tasseled bracelet from the Paris based jewelry house, Boucheron.

“It’s all diamond and jewels and things,” he told ET on the red carpet, holding up his wrist. “It’s a tassel from the 1960s. It’s archival.”

Alas, Domingo, who was up for the Best Actor trophy for his haunting, yet hopeful portrayal of an incarcerated playwright in Sing Sing, lost out to Adrien Brody who played the Hungarian Jewish Holocaust surviving architect László Tóth, in the Doylestown-based The Brutalist.

This year’s Oscar nomination was Domingo’s second consecutive one. Last year he was in the running for playing Wester Chester-born Civil Right’s leader Bayard Rustin in Netflix’s Rustin.

Based on Domingo’s talent, zest for life, and funky two step, we have a sneaky feeling the 55-year-old actor, singer, and director will be nominated again sooner rather than later. And we all know, the third time is a charm.