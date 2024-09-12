Every celebration of Black culture ends with Frankie Beverly’s ‘Before I Let Go’

When the deejay spins Frankie Beverly and Maze’s “Before I Let Go,” you know it’s time to go home.

Take that last sip. Grab your coat. Dap your friends.

Advertisement

The lights are about to come on.

Yet there is still time for one easy two-step or Electric Slide, one final, joyful get-down before the birthday celebration, wedding reception, or repast is over.

Nobody sings like Beverly. In a little over five minutes, Beverly — who died Sept. 10 — packs a river of emotion: sadness, hope, joy, pain, and love the iconic tune. His moans are sweetly layered over jazzy strings in drums in such a way he sounds like he’s crying. Beverly is pleading, not for someone to stay, but that he can find the strength to “let go” and move on. In the melodic moaning, we cry with him. Our hands way in unison. The love is palpable. The last dancers on the dance floor get lost in the groove of the funky-two step.

Then we let go and go home.

That is the power of “Before I Let Go”

Beverly, the Philadelphia-born band leader, who grew up in Germantown but found stardom in San Francisco, had no idea that “Before I Let Go” would be the heartfelt jammy jam it’s become. He wrote it back in 1981. It’s the only recorded song on Maze’s Live in New Orleans album that is a studio recording. It was released on the B-side.

In a 2020 Essence magazine article, Beverly said “Before I Let Go,” was written as a slow drag. But when he started practicing it in the studio, the tempo picked up. The song, he said, is about a breakup.

“I was seeing some lady, but I was just with someone [else] and we broke up,” he told Essence “And it got kind of hard because I wasn’t with the woman I wanted to be with and I couldn’t stay with the woman I was with.”

Eventually, Beverly said, he found the strength to let go. We are all faced with this dilemma. Letting go — of people, ideas about others, and ideas about ourselves — is excruciating. The path is tough. In the moments before we leave a good time, we want to hold on to the fantasy and keep dancing before we return to the reality of the daily grind. Before we let go, we want this last dance. The deejay gives it to us every time.

“Before I Let Go,” was Beverly’s most enduring song, but it wasn’t a cross over hit, just peaking at 13 on the Billboard R&B chart in 1981. Beyoncé breathed new life into it when she covered it for her 2019 album, Homecoming, adding Cameo’s Candy as a backdrop. I love both songs, but I wasn’t a fan of the Beyoncé’s version. Why mess with perfection? In time, however, I softened. It was a brilliant add. Homecoming is a celebration of Black culture and every celebration of Black culture ends with “Before I Let Go.”

“Before I Let Go,” is most memorable song. But there were others, eliciting the joy that starts deep in your soul and flowers to the ends of your fingertips. The minute I hear the first chords of “Happy Feelings,” I pep up. I feel connected to Black culture when Beverly croons, “We are One.” “Silky Soul,” Beverly’s ode to Marvin Gaye reminds me of my first slow dances at the eight grade dance. “Golden Time of Day” is a beauty about sunset that elicits tears. “Joy and Pain” Beverly’s version and Rob Base’s hip-hop cover makes me dance in my car seat when it comes on WDAS.

“We haven’t had any pop records, ever,” Beverly told The Inquirer in 2004 article about Frankie Beverly and Maze’s legacy. “We never crossed over, but look at us and the music we’ve done. We’re still here.”

Fans have worried for a while that each of Beverly’s concerts would be his last. He held on and his fans In May the 6000 block of Norwood Street in Germantown was named Frankie Beverly Way. In July he performed at The Dell Music Center as part of his final concert tour.

Beverly got a chance to make sure he was right, before he let go.