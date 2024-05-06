Colman Domingo arrives at the Met Gala red carpet in a dramatic white cape carrying a bouquet of lillies

Oscar nominee and West Phillynative Colman Domingo arrived on the Met Gala red carpet Monday evening in a dramatic white cape designed by West Coast designer Willy Chavvaria.

Domingo wore the blazer-cape combo in honor of the late Chadwick Boseman and Andre Leon Tally, who were known for wearing capes to the gala. Domingo’s blazer fit snugly over a pair of shiny, black wide-legged pants, for a bedroom-chic vibe. A black feather was perched on Domingo’s left lapel and he carried a bouquet of white Calla lilies with long stems.

Advertisement

So chic.

He looked gorgeous.

“I feel phenomenal, and sexy,” Domingo told reporters on the E! red carpet, batting his smoky eye. Domingo’s hair was parted and slicked back like he walked out of the Harlem Renaissance. This was the first Met Gala red carpet appearance for Domingo, star of The Color Purple and Rustin. He was giddy about being seated next to Cardi B and Erykah Badu.

Domingo was among the hundreds of celebrities and designers who attended Monday night’s gala, the fashion industry’s most important industry of the year. It’s hosted by Anna Wintour and is held the first Monday in May. Proceeds from the tickets, costing tens of thousands of dollars, fund the Metropolitan Museum’s Costume Institute.

This year’s Met Gala theme is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story of the same name. This spring’s costume exhibition at the Met is titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” Stars arrived on the red carpet in shades of white, ivory, and blush. The bold wore black and white, and they all stuck to the floral theme with lots of florals and sparkles and trains that did not end.

Co-chairs for this year’s red carpet were Zendaya, who dazzled like a seductive evil queen in a custom Maison Margiela; Jennifer Lopez, who absolutely killed in a nude lace Schiaparelli; Bad Bunny, who also rocked Maison Margiela complete with a sharp chapeau; and Chris Hemsworth in an easygoing ivory Tom Ford suit, sans tie.