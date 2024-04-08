Colman Domingo films upcoming Netflix limited series in West Philly

Solar eclipse or not, Hollywood cameras are rolling into West Philly on Monday night.

The upcoming Netflix series The Madness, which stars Emmy-winning actor Colman Domingo, is filming at various sites between 50th and 54th Streets through 10 p.m. Monday.

In an announcement posted on a Facebook group for West Philly residents, area residents posted a letter from Walkthrough Productions LLC informing them of the filming of the conspiracy thriller. It details the streets that will be used for filming, as well as the no-parking restrictions in place.

“To ensure our shoot is completed safely, and with minimal impact to the neighborhood, our production is working closely with the City of Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Police Department, and the Greater Philadelphia Film Office (215-686-2669). We look forward to filming in your neighborhood and thank you in advance for your cooperation and consideration,” the letter reads.

In the limited series, Domingo plays Muncie Daniels, a media pundit who discovers a murder deep in the Poconos. While fighting murder accusations, he attempts to recapture his “lost ideals” and reconnect with his estranged family, according to the show’s logline.

Neigborhood residents, however, are not all star-struck.

“More filming in our area...sorry, what exactly are we as residents getting out of this, other than inconvenience? Is there any direct benefit to our neighborhoods?,” one Facebook user asked.

First announced in February 2023, actors Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us), Tamsin Topolski (Slow Horses), John Ortiz (Promised Land), and Gabrielle Graham (Twenties) will join Domingo in the limited series.

According to Deadline, Blake will play Elena Daniels, the mother of Muncie’s 15-year-old son.

Graham will play Muncie’s adult daughter, Kallie. Ortiz plays a long-time FBI field agent named Franco Quinones, and Topolski portrays Lucie Snipes, a conflicted woman tethered between right and wrong, according to the site.

The Madness, produced by Chernin Entertainment, is helmed by Stephen Belber (O.G., The Laramie Project), who will serve as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside VJ Boyd (Justified, S.W.A.T.).

Clément Virgo will direct and executive produce the first two and concluding episodes, while directors Quyen Tran (Maid) and Jessica Lowrey (Perry Mason) will each take the reins for two middle episodes.

The Madness is the latest project for Domingo, after a slew of critically acclaimed performances in films like Rustin and The Color Purple, last year.