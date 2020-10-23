The newly commissioned billboard by artist Firelei Baez on view outside the Community Education Center at 3500 Lancaster Ave. in Phila., Pa. on Oct. 17, 2020. It features a high-resolution reproduction of a new painting by Baez, overlaying painted imagery over historic atlas plates from various periods of West Philadelphia’s history. The billboard will be on view outside the Community Education Center at 3500 Lancaster Ave. from October 15, 2020 through January 10, 2021. A new public art project, Commonwealth, is coming to Lancaster Ave. in West Philly. Philadelphia Contemporary has partnered with Beta-Local, of San Juan, Puerto Rico, as well as the Institute for Contemporary Art at Virginia Commonwealth University to produce this project, which contemplates what it means it to be a commonwealth, comparatively.