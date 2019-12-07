Swimming Pool at Hunting Park (1975-76) is a canvas of near-monumental size about a subject that seems commonplace, a municipal swimming pool in high summer. Like many of her other large-scale works, it includes figures who look directly at the viewer and make them part of the scene. This one includes a boy who seems to be walking right out of the painting into the viewer’s space. Some of the photographs she took of this scene survive, so we know that this work is a composite of things she observed.