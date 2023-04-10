Philly’s Erotic Project makes art ‘eroticism for all.’ Selfies welcome, clothes optional.

In a bedroom.

“I was sitting in my apartment during quarantine,” said Aubrie Costello, a visual artist based in Philadelphia. “I’ve made a lot (of art) over the past 15 years, but I was at a loss as to how I could create something that could respond to that moment that was devastating.”

Other artists she knew were feeling the same suppressed-by-the-pandemic desires - “to feel alive again, to feel renewed, and to feel more connected to each other and to ourselves.” So Costello began to reach out to those artists - some in Philadelphia, but elsewhere, too. Those conversations led to a collaboration of over 40 artists. That doesn’t include all the selfies - clothed and not - of average folks who have contributed so far. It will all come together in a free exhibition that opens April 14 at the Asian Arts Initiative.

“It’s called the Erotic Project,” said Costello.

And yes, sex and sexual pleasure is involved. But it doesn’t end there.

“It’s a reaction to the trauma we’ve been experiencing over the last three years - the unrest, COVID, and a lot of uncertainty,” Costello said. “We really are exploring what eroticism can look like outside of the straight white male gaze, and what it can look like outside of just a sexual experience.”

Through multiple art mediums, It embraces the belief that eroticism can be steamy, but it can also be healing.

“It’s the full breadth of how eroticism can be told,” said Costello, who is the creative director and curator of the exhibit.

The Erotic Project will include visual art displayed in standing gallery space, a curated reading room with works by some of the contributors where visitors will be invited to linger and write their own erotica and, and an area for film viewing. Over the course of the exhibition, there will be several events including a short film screening, a participatory podcast recording and a live reading session of Soft, a limited-edition erotic art book created by Costello and other participants in the Erotic Project.

The project is still collecting selfie photos and videos “of yourself in your fullest expression,” whatever that means to you, to be part of the overall exhibition.

“Eroticism for all” is one of the project’s mantras. To facilitate that, the Erotic Project has produced Feel, a packet of 50 cards with four letter prompts to encourage self-discovery.

The artists in the Erotic Project “are asking important questions about how we care for ourselves as brokers of pleasure; how we can present the soft parts of our practice without disrespect and with dignity,” said Ann Ishjil, Asian Arts Initiative executive director .

“Our bodies go through so many layers of manipulation and exploitation,” the director added. “It’s really nice to be able to present the body’s pleasures and comforts in a graceful way.”

The Erotic Project’s artists are diverse - geographically, racially, experientially and in terms of gender and the creative forms they practice. They come from Philadelphia, the east and west coasts and beyond their borders. They include actors Numa Perrier and Frankie Shaw, past Philadelphia poet laureate Raquel Salas Rivera, photographers, visual artists, singers, writers, designers, filmmakers, performance artists, musicians and others.

They all have their own aspirations for the Erotic Project, their parts in it, and how it connects with it audience. For many of them, it’s become more of a cause than just an installation.

“In a world as hard and fast as the one we’re currently experiencing, a shining beacon of vulnerability like the Erotic Project is needed so desperately,” said Beth Medina, a writer who contributed to the book Soft, which is part of the exhibit. “To me, it represents connection and hope.”

Luna Maye, a Fishtown sound artist, hopes the project gives people a sense of freedom.

“Our sexual energy, to me, is the purest energy available on the planet, and it has been distorted and manipulated for centuries,” Maye said.

Josh Hey, an audio engineer and music producer, would like to see it open up communication.

“The Erotic Project encourages conversations around topics that many still keep hidden from the world,” said Hey. “Creating a safe and inclusive space for all to express themselves will only help us all.”

Arien Wilkerson, a performance artist, feels the Erotic Project is needed especially now.

“Our bodies are being destroyed by the government - making abortions illegal, the idea of sexualizing drag queens,” Wilkerson said. “This is a moment to take back your sexual power as a person who is rapidly being told no because of your sexual power.”

“I want people to feel inspired and seen,” they said.

The Erotic Project will open with a 6 p.m. reception April 14 and Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays 2 to 6 to p.m. or by appointment (215-557-0455) through July 8. Admission is free except for some special programming. Event scheduling can be found on theeroticproject.com.

The exhibit is at the Asian Arts Initiative, 1219 Arch Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107.

