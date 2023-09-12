A walk through the Constitution Center’s new First Amendment Gallery

Footage of the historic civil rights March on Washington. Photos of AIDS activists protesting for survival, women walking for equal rights. Documents written by the founding fathers on freedom of religion. Newspaper front pages that made history.

All that and much more awaits visitors to the National Constitution Center’s new First Amendment Gallery. The second-floor exhibit, that opened last week, coincides with the 20th anniversary of the center’s opening to the public.

The gallery, housed in one large room, is divided into five areas, each devoted to one of the First Amendment freedoms: religion, speech, the press, assembly, and the right to petition.

“It’s so exciting to open the first permanent addition to the NCC’s core exhibit since we opened 20 years ago,” said center president and CEO Jeffrey Rosen. “The gallery is so inspiring in bringing to life the history of the five freedoms of the First Amendment and why they matter so urgently today through personal stories, artifacts, and interactives.”

Right to Free Assembly

Depending on how you enter the gallery, this will probably be the first exhibit you see. On a screen, footage from several protest marches play out — the 1963 March on Washington, demonstrations by Native Americans, women, AIDS activists.

In this station of the gallery, visitors a get a view into some of many human right battles fought in the U.S. particularly in the 20th century.

There is a pamphlet from Philadelphia’s 4th Annual Remember Day in 1968 and some of the earliest LGBTQ rights demonstrations, and a pennant from the March on Washington. There’s memorabilia from both sides of the unsuccessful fight for a women’s Equal Rights Amendment.

Religious Liberty

The development of religious freedom from the country’s earlier years, and the push and pull between tolerance and discrimination, are documented in the “Religious Liberty” section. Visitors will learn, for example, that all the states included some provision for religious freedom in their earlier constitutions, but it was not uncommon for them to limit elected office to people of the Christian faith.

A must-see here is the copy of the textbook used by Tennessee teacher John Scopes who was arrested in 1925 for teaching evolution, leading to the famous “Scopes Monkey Trial.”

Freedom of Speech

Visitors can test their knowledge of how the courts ruled through various volatile chapters in our history, in the “Freedom of Speech” section. Expect to be quizzed on the fear of Communism, World World I, flag burning, and the Vietnam War. The answers may come as surprise.

Among the artifacts are a draft of Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis’ famous opinion in the Whitney v. California case, and an inscribed pen gifted to socialist and trade unionist Eugene V. Debs.

In the 1927 Whitney ruling, the court found that states could constitutionally prohibit speech that tended to incite crime, disturb public peace or threaten the overthrow of the government by unlawful means. The decision was eventually overturned, but Brandeis’ powerful words in support of the First Amendment had a lasting impact:

“Freedom to think as you will and to speak as you think are means indispensable to the discovery and spread of political truth.”

Part of what is especially fascinating about this section is much of it is told through the struggles of individuals who tested the bounds and limits of freedom of speech. Through their fights - wins and losses - the freedom we now have was built. In this part of the gallery, you meet some of them and learn their stories.

Freedom of the Press

You can’t miss the 1971 front page of the New York Times with its Pentagon Papers story — leaked documents that revealed our government’s covert military activity in Southeast Asia.

There is also a front page of the Louisville Examiner, an anti-slavery publication printed in the pre-Civil War south. There are replicas of some of big headlines of the past, like the United States’ landing on the moon. For many people now alive and visiting the exhibit, those may be event learned in textbook. It’s different seeing them with the urgency and immediacy of a newspaper’s front page.

Right to Petition

When in this gallery, keep an eye out for an old bullhorn, actual petitions from the 19th century, and other tools of redress. It becomes quickly apparent that many of people fighting for justice in our past - people of color, women, immigrants, the poor - are still fighting now.

The constitution center will be holding a number First Amendment events throughout September. There will be a National First Amendment Summit at the center on Sept. 13, featuring a keynote conversation with free speech advocate and author Salman Rushdie.

Constitution Day celebrations this year include free admission on both Sept. 17 and 18, and special programming on Sept. 18 featuring First Amendment activists and historical figures, a virtual scholar exchange, Kids Town Hall programs. There will also be traditional Constitution Day activities like the reading of the Preamble, signing the center’s giant Constitution, and hosting a Naturalization Ceremony for 50 immigrants becoming U.S. citizens. That evening, the Center will host an America’s Town Hall program: The History of Religious Liberty in America.

More information about the events and programs available online on the center’s website, https://constitutioncenter.org/