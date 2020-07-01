The Franklin Institute will reopen July 8, the first of Philadelphia’s major cultural institutions to accept visitors since the coronavirus-driven shutdown was put into place across Philadelphia in mid-March.
In a joint announcement Wednesday by institutions that have been in consultation since the pandemic began, three other museums also announced their reopening dates: The Barnes Foundation will open to the public July 25, the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University will return July 31, and the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts will reopen Sept. 12.
The Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Rodin Museum (managed by the PMA), and Eastern State Penitentiary will announce their reopening dates sometime in the next few weeks, according to the statement.
Institutional officials said they would follow recommendations of the CDC governing behavior of visitors and staff upon reopening to the public. That means masks or face-coverings for visitors and staff will be required, and all visitors will be expected to practice social distancing. In addition, timed reservations will either be encouraged or required in advance to control the number of visitors.
The museums will clean and disinfect public spaces and surfaces throughout the day, hand-sanitizer stations will be in place, and plastic partitions will be installed at admissions and in other areas. Visitors can go to each institution’s website for comprehensive health and safety protocols.
Separately, the Brandywine River Art Museum, closed since March 14, reopens July 1, a spokesperson said. The Brandywine will be implementing a variety of safety protocols when it reopens, including face-mask requirements, timed ticketing, and capacity limits.