“I mean it’s not going to be like elementary school where you’ve got to raise your hands and go. But, you know, we can’t have people wander off whenever they want to go to the bathroom. There’ll be a system to go in an orderly fashion, you know, increased sanitation, increased cleaning. We will require everyone coming into our building to wear a mask. If they don’t have one, we’ll sell them one at a not-outrageous price.