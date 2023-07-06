With the future of Philly Pops in limbo, No Name Pops moves ahead with concerts

Whatever the fate of the Philly Pops, its musicians aren’t waiting for a resolution before getting back on stage. The fledgling No Name Pops has organized two performances in the coming months — one at the Kimmel Center and another on South Street.

“It’s a shame there isn’t orchestral pops music in the city right now, and so seeing that void, several members of the musicians from the former Philly Pops have decided to create No Name Pops so that we can fill that gap,” said cellist Jonathan Fink, a member of the new group’s board.

The Philly Pops suspended performances after being evicted from the Kimmel Center following its run of Christmas concerts. In April, Pops parent organization Encore Series Inc. (ESI) filed an antitrust lawsuit against the Kimmel Center, seeking its return to Verizon Hall. At the same time, the Pops is being sued by musicians for nonpayment associated with broadcasts of its Christmas show.

Fink says No Name Pops intends to keep going regardless of whether and when the Philly Pops gets back on its feet.

“We’re not concerned over what ESI is doing and have no control over it.”

In response to the No Name Pops announcement, the Philly Pops affirmed in a statement that it “remains committed to returning to a full season of performances for both its musicians and patrons, but we cannot do so until the Philadelphia Orchestra rolls back its predatory tactics.” The statement, attributed to Pops president and CEO Karen Corbin, went on to reiterate allegations related to the group’s dispute with the Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center Inc. “While we work through our antitrust lawsuit against the orchestra, we continue to map out how to move forward with the postponed concerts and look forward to performing for many years to come.”

Smaller ensembles have been playing at various sites during the past few months under the “No Name Pops” banner, but the two upcoming concerts mark the group’s first full-orchestra performances, said Fink.

The Sept. 9 concert is free and will be performed on a stage to be set up at Second and South Streets. It will feature Philadelphia favorites — music from Rocky, and “Philadelphia Freedom” — performed by an orchestra of 60 to 65 members.

The other program, on Oct. 28, puts the musicians back on the stage of Verizon Hall in a concert of Motown and the Sound of Philadelphia. Conductor Herb Smith will lead an ensemble of 45 to 50 with vocalists Chester Gregory, Brik Liam, and Ashley Jayy.

Tickets for the Kimmel concert will run between about $40 and $115, Fink said. “We did price it so that it would be affordable.”

The Sound of Philadelphia theme has special resonance; the genre originated with Philadelphia International Records, which once made its home in a building across the street from the Kimmel.

“Members on the No Name Pops roster performed on a lot of those recordings,” Fink said.

The No Name Pops performs Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Seconnd and South Streets, facebook.com/nonamepops; and Oct. 28 at 3 and 8 p.m., kimmelcenter.org, 215-893-1999.