Hannibal, who finished a three-year residence with the Philadelphia Orchestra this spring, was shaken by the image and immediately composed a piece, his first for strings, Children of the Fire, which will be performed Saturdayat the Episcopal Cathedral in West Philadelphia. It is dedicated to Phúc — who will attend the performance and participate in a a conversation called “The Girl in the Picture: Remembering Vietnam” at the National Constitution Center on Friday, with former Inquirer journalist and author Mark Bowden. Hannibal will also perform an excerpt from Children of the Fire at the NCC.