Golden Globes: ‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘Maestro’ are among the nominees with Philly ties

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is leading the pack with nine 2024 Golden Globe Award nominations, but movies and television shows with Philly ties are holding their own with seven nods.

Quinta Brunson’s ABC sitcom, “Abbott Elementary,” may be in for a repeat performance of two of last year’s wins: Brunson is up for best performer by a female actor in a television comedy; and the sitcom is also up for the best television comedy statute.

Philadelphians Bradley Cooper and Coleman Domingo are both contenders for the Globe for best male actor in a motion picture for their work on Maestro and Rustin, respectively. Lenny Kravitz’s ballad “Road to Freedom,” also in Rustin, is nominated for best original song in a motion picture. Rustin is based on the life of the Civil Rights activist and organizer the March on Washington, Bayard Rustin. Born in West Chester, Rustin’s Quaker faith informed his non-violence philosophy.

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour, the highest grossing concert film in history, may just cinch a Golden Globe for cinematic and box office achievement, one of the Golden Globe’s newest categories. This the fifth Globe nominee for Swift, who was born in West Reading. Barbie, John Wick: Chapter 4, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse are also nominated in this category.

Philly native and Temple graduate Da’Vine Joy Randolph is up for best female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for her work in The Holdovers, with Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer) Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple) and Jodie Foster (N’yad)

The Golden Globes are the first awards ceremony in the 2024 awards season. Traditionally the ceremony is a precursor for Academy Award nominees and winners. After years of controversy about the lack of diversity among nominees and winner, The Globes expanded its voter base this year, aiming for a slate of nominees that was more global and inclusive. There were 27 first-time nominees including Ali Wong, Chris Rock, Steven Yeun and Trevor Noah.

The 2024 Golden Globes air Sunday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount.