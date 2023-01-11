Abbott Elementary, the ABC sitcom based on a struggling Philadelphia public school school and starring Quinta Brunson, was a big winner at Tuesday night’s Golden Globes.

The half-hour comedy, also starring Sheryl Lee Ralph, won three of the five Golden Globes it was nominated for, including best television series comedy or musical. Tyler James Williams, who plays first grade teacher Gregory Eddie, won best supporting actor in a comedy or musical television series. Brunson won best actress a comedy or musical TV series for her role as Janine Teagues.

“Thank you for believing in a show about a group of teachers in Philadelphia,” Brunson said in her best actress acceptance speech. “It has resonated with the world in a way that I couldn’t even imagine it would. But let’s be real, I did imagine it. That’s why I sold it to you.”

The sentimental, odd-ball sci-fi comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once starring Michelle Yeoh as a multiverse-hopping laundry mat owner won two Globes. Yeoh, who won best actress in a musical or comedy motion picture role, got a little salty when she was asked to end her speech. “I can beat you up,” she said. Given her martial arts skills, she’s not playing.

HBO’s White Lotus also won two Globes including best miniseries or TV film. Jennifer Coolidge, who took home the best supporting actress in a limited series or anthology, also gets the award for funniest speech. (She was even funnier than Eddie Murphy who won the Cecile B. DeMille Award.) The most clever part was when she spoke directly to Lotus’ director, Mike White.

“Mike White, you have given me hope. You have given me a new beginning,” she said. “Even if this is the end, you changed my life in a million different ways. My neighbors [are] speaking to me and things like that. I was never invited to one party and now everyone’s inviting me.”

The 80th Golden Globes were glamorous but subdued. The annual awards show, hosted by the Hollywood Press Association, wasn’t televised in 2022 after a Los Angles Times investigation revealed the organization was guilty of racial discrimination. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosted this year’s Golden Globes, and although he was smartly dressed in a series of monochromatic suits, his jokes were tacky and fell flat.

“The Golden Globes did not air last year because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association did not have a single Black member until George Floyd died,” Carmichael said. But as long as Carmichael got paid — he said he was paid a half a million for the performance — all was good. (C’mon, really?) A joke about Whitney Houston dying at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, was in extremely poor taste. And an attempt to draw laughs by saying Will Smith won the Rock Hudson masculinity award offstage, a dig at gay men’s perceived lack of masculinity, was a particularly epic fail. It doesn’t matter that Carmichael is gay — the joke was terrible.

I could go on about Carmichael’s dismal performance as a host, but I’ll stop here. The Golden Globes were splashy and fun reminder of what life was like before the pandemic. That’s what mattered. And after three years of boring red carpet looks, celebrities definitely stepped up the glam.

Here are the looks worth talking about:

Best dressed Philadelphian

Ralph walked the red carpet in a the regal purple sleeveless gown by Jason Rembert for Aliétte . Rembert told E! that he chose purple because it symbolized royalty. Rembert also told E! the gown took 960 hours to make and all of the paillettes were sewn onto the frock by hand. Ralph gave us sizzling party-girl-meets-princess.

We know Angela Bassett is not from Philly, but the night’s best supporting actress in a motion picture winner’s silver sleeveless, high-necked Pamella Roland was spectacularly sequined, too. So why not mention here? Bassett is the first actress from a Marvel Cinematic Universe film to win a Globe. That makes us smile. Side note: Is the pageboy length flip making a comeback? We hope so.

Wardrobe fail

Brunson’s art was a winner last night. Her dress was not. From the red carpet to the winner’s stage, Brunson was constantly adjusting her boobs, pulling the sweetheart neckline of her hot pink and black corseted mermaid gown up. She looked like she was having a doozy of a time walking in the Christian Siriano frock, too. It was all very distracting.

Best baby bump

Maternity gowns were a definite trend. Hilary Swank’s emerald green gown was a sweet choice. Kaley Cuoco opted for a lavender Vera Wang with shoulder bows. Claire Daines was springy an ivory Giambattista Valli. But the the winning baby bump look went went to Abby Elliott Kennedy (The Bear) who was all rustic glam in her high necked orange sparkles by Pamella Roland. By the way, Kennedy posted on Instagram that she’s having a boy.

Best tuxedo

Emma D’Arcy deserves a serious a nod for her tuxedo look by Acne Studios. The asymmetry. The layers. The boots. It all worked. D’Arcy, who was nominated for her role as the white-blonde haired Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon was so goth she rocked a tear painted on her cheek and purple hair. She was unrecognizable. But that was the point. The 30-year-old non-binary actress said she tried to present in woman in the entertainment world for years, but it just didn’t work. The moment she decided to be authentic, she started winning Emmy nominations.

Another non-binary nod goes to Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, a presenter and star in Apple TV’s Loot. The trans actress’ off the shoulder, architectural Balmain made her look like a chic gift wrapped in navy blue satin.

Classic beauty

I couldn’t chose just one. So I chose three.

Jean Smart’s slick, tuxedo-style dress with pockets— and her longish, tousled pixie — was the perfect choice for the evening. I wanted it.

Jessica Chastain beamed in her silver, spider web, strapless gown, that sparkled over a nude overlay. It was the perfect blend of dainty and statuesque. It’s exactly what you’d expect from Oscar de la Renta.

Lilly James (Pam & Tommy) in a tomato red mid-drift baring Atelier Versace princess gown that was designed by Donatella Versace. The dress boasted 50 meters of fabric.

Most relaxed look

Donald Glover’s (Atlanta) sartorial goal was to be comfortable all night while mildly drunk, so he wore pajamas to the party. Glover was smooth and clearly relaxed in a YSL white satin robe and pajama-pant tux. Cozy.

Most fabulous look

Billy Porter’s velvet magenta tuxedo gown by Christian Siriano was just, well, everything. We’re talking right down to the sequined platform shoes.