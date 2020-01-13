“What’s important about this session is that it becomes a kind of clearinghouse and learning moment for how certain people have come up against the wall, how they have dealt with it, if they got through it, and if they didn’t, what techniques would they suggest and what is their takeaway?” Dixon-Gottschild said. “The last hour of the session is an open discussion with the audience. And it’s a very deep and necessary place that we need to go and stop and take stock, in the middle of all that we are still enduring.”