The chipped pieces of Isaiah Zagar’s fallen mosaic are trinkets of Philadelphia’s history

Isaiah Zagar’s famed mosaic, Skin of the Bride, has seen its last days.

For more than 25 years, the 7,000-square-foot mural wrapped around the former Painted Bride Art Center. But on Thursday, Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens’ restoration team finally chiseled away the remaining tiles and gathered usable pieces with hopes of creating a memorial honoring Zagar and the original mosaic.

After hearing that tiles would be available for people to pick up at the mosaic site, Fishtown resident Jenna Countie knew she had to make a trip to Old City.

“As soon as I saw the announcement … my brain immediately was like, ‘Alright, I need to get my hands on some of them,’” she said. “I didn’t know what I was going to do with them; I just wanted to keep them somewhere.”

Countie remembered seeing Zagar’s work along the streets of South Philly in her youth, but it wasn’t until she wrote a research paper on him in college that she fully realized his artistic genius. As the years passed, she continued to marvel at Zagar’s work and dedication to his craft. Once news about Skin of the Bride’s destruction made its rounds, it was a “massive blow” to her. “It symbolizes how the city doesn’t prioritize art,” she said. “It’s really a sad, sad moment.”

» READ MORE: Tour ‘the most eccentric, colorful wall mural on Planet Earth’ before it is destroyed

Advertisement

Countie intends to turn Zagar’s tiles into a picture frame, but if they’re hard to assemble, she will put them in a shadow box with a picture of the mural. Then she will attach a plaque with Zagar’s name and include a little description of the mosaic so she can see an inkling of Philly history every time she passes by the box, just as she did walking the streets of Old City.

“They’re not just tiles, it’s really a piece of art and history because it’s been here so long,” Countie said. “[Zagar] is 84 years old. He’s probably not going to be making more art like this, so this [is] cool and personal to have — even just a few pieces of it.”

PMG events and marketing manager Allison Boyle said the organization is moved by the support of the greater community and the reverence residents like Countie and others have for Zagar and his work .

“We know Zagar’s work is a part of the fabric of Philadelphia and helps to make this city such a special and unique place to live and visit,” Boyle wrote in a statement. “It’s our hope that all those who have been touched or angered by this story will contact their city representative and ask them to recognize the importance of Zagar’s art to Philadelphia, and join us in fighting to save future murals from destruction.”

Zagar worked 12- to 15-hour days for nine years to create Skin of the Bride, one of the largest public murals of his storied career. Developer and architect Shimi Zakin wanted to preserve the full mural and build apartments above, but neighbors sued to stop the city from granting him the zoning exceptions he said he needed.

Considering the history of the site and her experience getting to know Zagar over the years, Tracy Buchholz said she couldn’t help but grab some tiles to place in her office.

“I met [Zagar] nine years ago, and I watched and photographed him creating mosaics across the city,” said Buchholz, who works for the company that supports PMG’s public relation efforts. “He doesn’t just slap these things against a wall. They come alive piece by piece, resulting in something beautiful.”

Holding onto tiles from the mosaic is important for her “because I understand what went into it. [Zagar had] so much passion and love for the Painted Bride and for the community.”

“His work is meant to be shared, discussed, and appreciated. Walking past any of his work makes me smile on a bad day and get creative on a good day,” she said.

Countie is hopeful the city will rally together to preserve Zagar’s remaining work. His art makes people appreciate Philadelphia’s “imperfections,” she said, and it’s important the fight to protect his work continues.