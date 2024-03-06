From the Mummer to the chugger: fan art pays homage to Jason Kelce’s many avatars

Jason Kelce’s retirement news has hit Philadelphians hard this week. The Eagles center delivered a tearful goodbye speech after 13 years and a Super Bowl victory with the Birds. His infectious energy has spawned all sorts of fan art over the years, from his Mummers costume in the Super Bowl LII parade to the time he went shirtless to cheer on his brother, Travis, the same night he first met Taylor Swift. (Swift reportedly loved it.)

While we wait for the Eagles Art Gala to commence next month, here are some prints and artworks dedicated to Philadelphia’s underdog-turned-demigod

The Mummer

Tori Tomasco captured Kelce’s memorable speech during the Super Bowl LII victory parade that he delivered in a Mummers costume, on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art in 2018. Kelce signed the original with one of his catchphrases — “hungry dogs run faster!” — which Tomasco raffled away last year, but she sells print and canvases on Instagram at @torialexandraart.

The hugger

Kelce has always been a team player and a Phillly fanatic. When he was pictured squeezing the actual Phanatic at the Phillies NLCS game in 2022, Jordan Spector marked that very Philly moment with a painting. He sells prints and canvases on his website.

The chugger

After the photo of a shirtless Kelce leaping out of the suite at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game went viral, the Kelce brothers took to their New Heights podcast to say they would love to see a painting of that moment . New York-based painter Julia Maddalina responded with this epic rendition — and the guys said she nailed it. Maddalina sells prints of the painting on her website.

The abstract chugger

Iowa’s Marie Stephens also answered the Kelces’ podcast call with a more minimalist and abstract work that still captures Kelce’s spirit. She sells prints on her website, with some proceeds going to the Eagles Autism Foundation.

The laughing winner

West Chester-based Christine Kerrick painted this cheery, colorful portrait of Kelce in 2018 around the time the Eagles won the Super Bowl. She’s selling the original work and prints on her website.

The green grinner

Philadelphia artist Paul Carpenter is known for his sports apparel and illustrations, so it’s no surprise that he’d deliver a great ode to Kelce. He intertwines the athlete’s image with eagles, the city skyline, and catchphrases like “No one likes us, we don’t care.” Prints will be available for purchase soon on his website, with proceeds planned to support Kelce’s (Be) Philly Foundation.

The pennant

Lansdale-based crafter Jane Grubb (a.k.a. Keystone Crafter) painted this special pennant. She initially made it for herself, but has received a lot of interest so she’s considering contacting Kelce to auction it off and donate the proceeds to (Be) Philly Foundation.