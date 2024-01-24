Taylor Swift ‘absolutely loved’ Jason Kelce’s shirtless antics at the Bills-Chiefs game. His wife? Not so much.

Jason Kelce had an eventful experience at brother Travis Kelce’s playoff game in Buffalo on Sunday that included meeting Taylor Swift. And she “absolutely loved” him.

On the latest episode of New Heights, Jason said he reached out to former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and former Bills center Eric Wood to learn how best to “experience the legendary Bills Mafia.”

“I wanted to go outside early and take my shirt off then, because, I don’t know if I’m wrong in my head, but I feel like taking your shirt off is like a Buffalo thing,” Jason said. “I want the full experience.”

Jason said he hit up a few tailgates walking into the stadium, and he took a shot out of a bowling ball at iconic Bills fan Pinto Ron’s tailgate — but he didn’t get to be outside for as long as he wanted to, so the shirt stayed on until he got to Highmark Stadium.

Kelce also missed out on the opportunity to jump through a folding table, which he said he was hoping to do.

After he got into the stadium, Kelce immediately realized that he could jump out of the suite and experience the outside air with other fans.

“Because we got pushed back on the tailgate front, I didn’t get to take my shirt off out there,” Jason said. “And then when we got to the box, I noticed that I could jump out of that box. And if I’m outside, then I’m part of the Bills pageantry.”

Travis scored a touchdown in the second quarter, and Jason finally got his moment. When the camera flashed up to his suite, his shirt was off in celebration.

During one of Kelce’s trips into the stands, he met an eight-year-old Bills fan named Ella who was carrying a Taylor Swift sign. So, naturally, he lifted the young Swiftie up so she could show her sign to her hero.

“It was really amazing,” Ella said. “It just felt so great to see my idol, like, right in front of me and then also noticing me.”

One person who wasn’t too pleased with Jason’s antics? His wife, Kylie.

“I’m not going to lie, I gave Kylie a heads-up,” Jason said. “The moment we got into the suite I said, ‘I’m taking my shirt off and jumping out of that suite.’ She said, ‘Jason, don’t you dare.’ I said, ‘Hey, just letting you know it’s happening. I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this.’ She already told me to be on my best behavior because we were meeting Taylor [Swift].”

But despite Kylie’s disapproval, Jason made a good first impression.

“Tay said she absolutely loved you,” Travis said.